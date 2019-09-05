Aaron Wan-Bissaka Injury Revealed After Man Utd Defender Pulls Out of England Squad

A back injury has been revealed as the reason for Aaron Wan-Bissaka's withdrawal from the England squad for the Three Lions' upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Wan-Bissaka was called up to the senior squad for the first time in his career by Gareth Southgate, after an impressive start to life at Manchester United following his summer move from Crystal Palace.

It has been discovered that the reason Wan-Bissaka will have to put a hold on his first senior cap is a back injury that the 21-year-old was already carrying when he arrived at St. George's Park from United.

The Mail have revealed he suffered a recurrence of an old problem in training on Tuesday, ruling him out of England's next two fixtures.

Now, the Old Trafford outfit will need to manage the right-back's fitness over the international break in the hopes he can return to the first-team fold in time for United's next top-flight clash at home to Leicester City.

Having returned to the north west for treatment, an examination over the next few days should clear up whether he will indeed be fit in time for the crucial Premier League clash against Brendan Rodgers' high-flying side, who currently sit in third place and are three points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Following on from his £50m move from Palace over the summer window, Wan-Bissaka has put in some strong showings for the Red Devils. He has been immediately installed as the club's number one right back, yet has been unable to help his new side earn more than just five points from their opening four fixtures.





After an opening day thumping of Chelsea, Solskjaer's side have drawn with Wolves and Southampton away, which sandwiched a shock home defeat to Wan-Bissaka's former side.

Despite the absence of Wan-Bissaka, Southgate can still select from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and new Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier in the Three Lions' squad.