Luka Jovic Insists He's Ready to Step Up at Real Madrid After Testing Start to Life in Spain

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is adamant he can come good for the club after struggling in his first few months at the Bernabeu.

27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018/19 saw Los Blancos make a €70m summer swoop for the Serb, though he has underwhelmed since arriving in Spain. A minor injury during pre-season disrupted his preparations for the new campaign, with the striker failing to score in any of his first three appearances for Real this term.

Madrid fans were given a glimpse of Jovic's talent during the 2-2 draw with Villarreal at the weekend, the 21-year-old teeing up Gareth Bale with a deft touch.

Discussing his start with the La Liga giants, he said (as quoted by Goal): "After the pre-season [it was tough]. Of course, it's getting better now.

"It's not easy for one young player, but I think I handled it in the best way possible and I'm ready to answer the biggest demands."

Jovic was substituted before half-time in the International Champions Cup meeting with Arsenal, the new man making way for defensive reinforcements following Nacho Fernandez's sending off.

The youngster admitted his early exit against the Gunners made transitioning to life at Real even more difficult, though he remains hopeful of making the step up.

A home fixture versus Levante is likely to be his next outing for Los Blancos. However, Jovic will be in action for his country during the international break this week.

Asked about the prospect of facing Portugal and - more to the point - Cristiano Ronaldo, he explained: "As far as I know, we play 11-on-11, we don't just play against Ronaldo.

"He is certainly their best individual, but they have many more interesting players who can make a problem. It will be necessary to be concentrated and disciplined as much as possible to achieve a positive result."