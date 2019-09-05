Man City Have Sold More Than 20,000 Tickets for Landmark WSL Derby Against Man Utd

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Manchester City have sold more than 20,000 tickets for Saturday’s clash with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, a historic occasion that will be the first-ever professional women’s Manchester derby.

The 15:00 BST kick-off is the biggest fixture on the opening weekend of the new WSL season and has caused a major stir in the wake of the popular Women’s World Cup during the summer.

It was announced in July that City would be hosting United at the Etihad Stadium for this landmark derby, rather than the adjacent Academy Stadium where the home side normally play.

The change to a much larger and more high profile venue befitting the elite level of women’s club football in England has been entirely justified by the ticket sales so far. Demand has far outstripped the 7,000 capacity of the Academy Stadium and tickets are still available to buy.

Adult entry costs £7 and every paying adult can take in up to three children (under-16) for free. For those unable to attend in person, the game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1, while it is also available via the free FA Player, which is showing all 132 WSL games live this season.

“It’s exciting,” City captain Steph Houghton told ManCity.com of the occasion.

“I think everyone has been desperate to have a Manchester derby in Women’s Super League and when United announced last year that they were going to have a team in the Championship who were targeting promotion, it was great to hear,” the England skipper added.

“To have them in our league and for it to be the first game of the season is fantastic and will do our game the world of good.

“We want to create a history. We want to make Manchester blue, but we need to have the right mentality, work hard and use the crowd to our advantage. We need to push the rivalry and push derby days and there’s none bigger than the one we will play on Saturday.”

For more information on the new Women's Super League season, including key players, major transfers, and details on how to watch, click here to read 90min’s 2019/20 preview.

