The Reason Jose Mourinho Turned Down a Move for Virgil van Dijk While Man Utd Manager

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Jose Mourinho reportedly turned down the opportunity to bid for Virgil van Dijk while he was Manchester United manager, before the centre back moved to Liverpool for a then world-record fee. 

Since then, the Dutch colossus has established himself as arguably the world's best defender, even winning UEFA Player of the Year for his heroics during the 2018/19 Champions League-winning season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Independent claim that Mourinho turned an approach for Van Dijk as he didn't see centre back as a priority area for improvement in January 2018, while the towering defender ultimately sealed a £75m move to Liverpool. 

However, Mourinho changed his mind just months later, citing signing a central defender as the be-all and end-all of United's problems. 

United and Mourinho struggled to agree on transfer strategy, causing tension within the club.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mourinho sought more backing from the hierarchy and Ed Woodward, especially when it came to transfers, while United failed to strengthen in defence in the Portuguese's final transfer window in charge.

While United signed Harry Maguire for a new record of £80m for a defender this summer, Mourinho was unable to achieve a deal for the same player despite his wishes during his tenure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message