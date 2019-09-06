Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves Submit Europa League Group Stage Squads to UEFA

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves have submitted their respective squads to UEFA for the 2019/20 Europa League group stage.
Each club can have up to 25 first team players in their squad, making up a ‘List A' of players.
UEFA’s 2019/20 Europa League regulations state that List A must include a minimum of eight ‘locally trained players', which can be a 'cub trained player' or an 'association trained player' - although there only be a maximum of four of the 'association trained' variety.
In addition to List A, clubs can have an unlimited ‘List B’ featuring players born on of since 1 January 1998 and registered to play for their club for two uninterrupted years since turning 15.
List B can be updated throughout the season, but it must be submitted by midnight the before the game in question if any changes have been requested. Clubs therefore do not have to submit List B just yet, although Wolves have named several B players with their main squad.
For Arsenal and United, some youngsters who might be expected to be involved in the Europa League this season have been left out of the main squad because they qualify for List B. Fans should therefore not be alarmed that certain starlets seem to be missing.
Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe fall into that category for the Gunners. As for United, meanwhile, the likes of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner are all eligible for List B, explaining their absence.
2019/20 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Squads:
|Arsenal
|Man Utd
|Wolves
|Bernd Leno (GK)
Emiliano Martinez (GK)
Matt Macey (GK)
James Hillson (GK)
Hector Bellerin
Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Rob Holding
Shkodran Mustafi
Calum Chambers
David Luiz
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Sead Kolasinac
Joel Lopez
Kieran Tierney
Dani Ceballos
Mesut Ozil
Lucas Torreira
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Matteo Guendouzi
Granit Xhaka
Alexandre Lacazette
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Nicolas Pepe
Gabriel Martinelli
|David de Gea (GK)
Sergio Romero (GK)
Lee Grant (GK)
Matej Kovar (GK)
Eric Bailly
Diogo Dalot
Phil Jones
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Marcos Rojo
Luke Shaw
Axel Tuanzebe
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Ashley Young
Fred
Daniel James
Jesse Lingard
Juan Mata
Nemanja Matic
Scott McTominay
Andreas Pereira
Paul Pogba
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
|Rui Patricio (GK)
John Ruddy (GK)
Harry Burgoyne (GK)
Andreas Sondergaard (GK)
Matt Doherty
Jesus Vallejo
Ryan Bennett
Willy Boly
Conor Coady
Jonny
Ruben Vinagre*
Dion Sanderson*
Max Kilman
Bruno Jordao
Pedro Neto
Ruben Neves
Morgan Gibbs-White*
Taylor Perry*
Roman Saiss
Joao Moutinho
Leander Dendoncker
Adama Traore
Luke Cundle*
Raul Jimenez
Patrick Cutrone
Diogo Jota
*indicates player on List B