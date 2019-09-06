Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves Submit Europa League Group Stage Squads to UEFA

Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves have submitted their respective squads to UEFA for the 2019/20 Europa League group stage.

Each club can have up to 25 first team players in their squad, making up a ‘List A' of players.

UEFA’s 2019/20 Europa League regulations state that List A must include a minimum of eight ‘locally trained players', which can be a 'cub trained player' or an 'association trained player' - although there only be a maximum of four of the 'association trained' variety.

In addition to List A, clubs can have an unlimited ‘List B’ featuring players born on of since 1 January 1998 and registered to play for their club for two uninterrupted years since turning 15.

List B can be updated throughout the season, but it must be submitted by midnight the before the game in question if any changes have been requested. Clubs therefore do not have to submit List B just yet, although Wolves have named several B players with their main squad.

For Arsenal and United, some youngsters who might be expected to be involved in the Europa League this season have been left out of the main squad because they qualify for List B. Fans should therefore not be alarmed that certain starlets seem to be missing.

Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe fall into that category for the Gunners. As for United, meanwhile, the likes of Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner are all eligible for List B, explaining their absence.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Squads:

Arsenal Man Utd Wolves Bernd Leno (GK)

Emiliano Martinez (GK)

Matt Macey (GK)

James Hillson (GK)

Hector Bellerin

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Rob Holding

Shkodran Mustafi

Calum Chambers

David Luiz

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Sead Kolasinac

Joel Lopez

Kieran Tierney

Dani Ceballos

Mesut Ozil

Lucas Torreira

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Matteo Guendouzi

Granit Xhaka

Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Nicolas Pepe

Gabriel Martinelli

David de Gea (GK)

Sergio Romero (GK)

Lee Grant (GK)

Matej Kovar (GK)

Eric Bailly

Diogo Dalot

Phil Jones

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Marcos Rojo

Luke Shaw

Axel Tuanzebe

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Ashley Young

Fred

Daniel James

Jesse Lingard

Juan Mata

Nemanja Matic

Scott McTominay

Andreas Pereira

Paul Pogba

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford Rui Patricio (GK)

John Ruddy (GK)

Harry Burgoyne (GK)

Andreas Sondergaard (GK)

Matt Doherty

Jesus Vallejo

Ryan Bennett

Willy Boly

Conor Coady

Jonny

Ruben Vinagre*

Dion Sanderson*

Max Kilman

Bruno Jordao

Pedro Neto

Ruben Neves

Morgan Gibbs-White*

Taylor Perry*

Roman Saiss

Joao Moutinho

Leander Dendoncker

Adama Traore

Luke Cundle*

Raul Jimenez

Patrick Cutrone

Diogo Jota

*indicates player on List B