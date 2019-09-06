Eddie Nketiah Wants to Fight for Arsenal Place Next Season After Strong Start With Leeds

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

Leeds United's on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has revealed that Unai Emery's desire to keep him with the north London side acted as a confidence-booster, and he hopes he can fight for a place in the first-team next season at the Emirates.

The forward moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan in August and has made a blistering start to life in the Championship. He's bagged three goals so far, despite not yet starting a game for Marcelo Bielsa's men in the league.

George Wood/GettyImages

It had previously been reported that Arsenal manager Unai Emery was keen to keep hold of the 20-year-old, but accepted that he would benefit from a loan move. Nketiah has now revealed that he has been aided by the Gunners boss' vote of confidence. 

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "The manager wanted me to stay so it's really confidence-boosting for me that he had me in his plans.

"But I felt like it was a good step for me to come to Leeds. I hope it's a good year that can leave me in good stead going back to Arsenal to fight for a place."

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Following a strong pre-season for the north London side, clubs from around Europe began to show interest in him. 

Nketiah claimed: "There were a lot of options, there were options for me to go to Germany but me, my family and the club decided Leeds was the best place."


The player is seen as a key part of Arsenal's future and will hope that he continues to perform throughout the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message