FIFA 20 Ratings: EA Sports Name Top 100 Players Ahead of Game's Release

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

EA Sports have revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players in their upcoming game FIFA 20, whilst also adding that Kaka will be a fully playable icon in the game.

The Brazilian has long been high on the wish list of fans of previous games, but he will now finally make his long-awaited return to the series when the game hits the shelves on 27th September.

EA took to YouTube to begin the process of the ratings reveal, and Kaka features heavily in the video. The Brazilian joins the long list of new icons in the game and has been handed a 91-rated prime card, an 89-overall middle icon and an 87-rated base.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba and Pep Guardiola have also been added to the game, in what promises to be one of the most exciting releases to date.

They then revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players on their official website, and all the usual suspects are there. Cristiano RonaldoLionel Messi and Neymar are expected to be named as the three best players in the game, whilst Eden Hazard and Jan Oblak won't be far behind.

David Ramos/GettyImages

There are also plenty of new additions to the top 100. Barcelona wonderkid Frenkie de Jong and Juventus (or Piemonte Calcio) star Matthijs de Ligt both make the cut, as does former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech. Liverpool's Andy Robertson has also earned himself a huge upgrade.

You can check out the full list of players below.

Goalkeepers

Player Club Position
Alisson Liverpool GK
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK
David de Gea Manchester United GK
Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan GK
Ederson Manchester City GK
Samir Handanovic Inter GK
Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK
Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain GK
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK
Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio GK
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK

Defenders

Player Club Position
David Alaba Bayern Munich LB
Jordi Alba Barcelona LB
Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur CB
Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio LB
Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio CB
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB
Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio CB
Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio CB
Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB
Diego Godin Inter CB
Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB
Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich RB
Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB
Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB
Kostas Manolas Napoli CB
Marcelo Real Madrid LB
Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB
Gerard Pique Barcelona CB
Andy Robertson Liverpool LB
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB
Milan Skriniar Inter CB
Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB
Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain CB
Samuel Umtiti Barcelona CB
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB
Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB
Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur CB

Midfielders

Player Club Position
Allan Napoli CM
Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP CAM
Casemiro Real Madrid CDM
David Silva Manchester City CAM
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CAM
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM
Paulo Dybala Juventus CAM
Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur CAM
Fabinho Liverpool CDM
Fernandinho Manchester City CDM
Alejandro Gomez Atalanta CAM
Isco Real Madrid CAM
N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM
Koke Atletico Madrid RM
Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM
Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio CDM
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio CM
Luka Modric Real Madrid CM
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich CAM
Dani Parejo Valencia CM
Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio CM
Paul Pogba Manchester United CM
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona CM
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM
Rodri Manchester City CDM
James Rodriguez Real Madrid CAM
Saul Atletico Madrid CM
Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM
Thiago Bayern Munich CM
Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain CM
Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund CDM
Hakim Ziyech Ajax CAM

Forwards

Player Club Position
Sergio Aguero Manchester City ST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal ST
Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF
Bernardo Silva Manchester City RW
Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain ST
Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich LW
Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio ST
Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain RW
Antoine Griezmann Barcelona CF
Eden Hazard Chelsea LW
Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy ST
Mauro Icardi Paris Saint-Germain ST
Ciro Immobile Lazio ST
Lorenzo Insigne Napoli CF
Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST
Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal ST
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich ST
Romelu Lukaku Inter ST
Sadio Mane Liverpool LW
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST
Dries Mertens Napoli CF
Lionel Messi Barcelona RW
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain LW
Roberto Firmino Liverpool CF
Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW
Leroy Sane Manchester City LW
Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur CF
Raheem Sterling Manchester City RW
Luis Suarez Barcelona ST

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message