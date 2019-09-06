FIFA 20 Ratings: EA Sports Name Top 100 Players Ahead of Game's Release

EA Sports have revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players in their upcoming game FIFA 20, whilst also adding that Kaka will be a fully playable icon in the game.

The Brazilian has long been high on the wish list of fans of previous games, but he will now finally make his long-awaited return to the series when the game hits the shelves on 27th September.

EA took to YouTube to begin the process of the ratings reveal, and Kaka features heavily in the video. The Brazilian joins the long list of new icons in the game and has been handed a 91-rated prime card, an 89-overall middle icon and an 87-rated base.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba and Pep Guardiola have also been added to the game, in what promises to be one of the most exciting releases to date.

They then revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players on their official website, and all the usual suspects are there. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to be named as the three best players in the game, whilst Eden Hazard and Jan Oblak won't be far behind.

David Ramos/GettyImages

There are also plenty of new additions to the top 100. Barcelona wonderkid Frenkie de Jong and Juventus (or Piemonte Calcio) star Matthijs de Ligt both make the cut, as does former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech. Liverpool's Andy Robertson has also earned himself a huge upgrade.

You can check out the full list of players below.

Goalkeepers

Player Club Position Alisson Liverpool GK Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK David de Gea Manchester United GK Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan GK Ederson Manchester City GK Samir Handanovic Inter GK Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain GK Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK

Defenders

Player Club Position David Alaba Bayern Munich LB Jordi Alba Barcelona LB Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur CB Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio LB Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio CB Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio CB Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio CB Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB Diego Godin Inter CB Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich RB Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB Kostas Manolas Napoli CB Marcelo Real Madrid LB Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB Gerard Pique Barcelona CB Andy Robertson Liverpool LB Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB Milan Skriniar Inter CB Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain CB Samuel Umtiti Barcelona CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur CB

Midfielders

Player Club Position Allan Napoli CM Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP CAM Casemiro Real Madrid CDM David Silva Manchester City CAM Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CAM Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM Paulo Dybala Juventus CAM Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur CAM Fabinho Liverpool CDM Fernandinho Manchester City CDM Alejandro Gomez Atalanta CAM Isco Real Madrid CAM N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM Koke Atletico Madrid RM Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio CDM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio CM Luka Modric Real Madrid CM Thomas Muller Bayern Munich CAM Dani Parejo Valencia CM Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio CM Paul Pogba Manchester United CM Ivan Rakitic Barcelona CM Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM Rodri Manchester City CDM James Rodriguez Real Madrid CAM Saul Atletico Madrid CM Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM Thiago Bayern Munich CM Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain CM Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund CDM Hakim Ziyech Ajax CAM

Forwards