FIFA 20 Ratings: EA Sports Name Top 100 Players Ahead of Game's Release

EA Sports have revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players in their upcoming game FIFA 20, whilst also adding that Kaka will be a fully playable icon in the game.
The Brazilian has long been high on the wish list of fans of previous games, but he will now finally make his long-awaited return to the series when the game hits the shelves on 27th September.
EA took to YouTube to begin the process of the ratings reveal, and Kaka features heavily in the video. The Brazilian joins the long list of new icons in the game and has been handed a 91-rated prime card, an 89-overall middle icon and an 87-rated base.
The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba and Pep Guardiola have also been added to the game, in what promises to be one of the most exciting releases to date.
They then revealed the identities of the 100 highest-rated players on their official website, and all the usual suspects are there. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to be named as the three best players in the game, whilst Eden Hazard and Jan Oblak won't be far behind.
There are also plenty of new additions to the top 100. Barcelona wonderkid Frenkie de Jong and Juventus (or Piemonte Calcio) star Matthijs de Ligt both make the cut, as does former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech. Liverpool's Andy Robertson has also earned himself a huge upgrade.
You can check out the full list of players below.
Goalkeepers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|David de Gea
|Manchester United
|GK
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan
|GK
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter
|GK
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|GK
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Piemonte Calcio
|GK
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
Defenders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|LB
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CB
|Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|LB
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|RB
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|Jose Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|Diego Godin
|Inter
|CB
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|RB
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|CB
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|CB
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|LB
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|CB
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|CB
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|CB
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|Thiago Silva
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|Samuel Umtiti
|Barcelona
|CB
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|CB
|Jan Vertonghen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CB
Midfielders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Allan
|Napoli
|CM
|Bruno Fernandes
|Sporting CP
|CAM
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|David Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CAM
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|Paulo Dybala
|Juventus
|CAM
|Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|Fernandinho
|Manchester City
|CDM
|Alejandro Gomez
|Atalanta
|CAM
|Isco
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|RM
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|Blaise Matuidi
|Piemonte Calcio
|CDM
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Lazio
|CM
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|Dani Parejo
|Valencia
|CM
|Miralem Pjanic
|Piemonte Calcio
|CM
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|CM
|Ivan Rakitic
|Barcelona
|CM
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|Saul
|Atletico Madrid
|CM
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|CDM
|Thiago
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|Axel Witsel
|Borussia Dortmund
|CDM
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|CAM
Forwards
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|ST
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|ST
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|CF
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|RW
|Edinson Cavani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|Philippe Coutinho
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio
|ST
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RW
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|CF
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|LW
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|LA Galaxy
|ST
|Mauro Icardi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|ST
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|CF
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|ST
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|ST
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|LW
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|CF
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|RW
|Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|LW
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|CF
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|LW
|Heung-min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CF
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|RW
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|ST