Gerard Pique Hints That Barcelona Will Return for Neymar Next Year

Gerard Pique has said that Barcelona have to move on from the Neymar transfer melodrama that has engulfed the club all summer, while leaving the door open to another approach next year.

The Brazilian's return to Barça from Paris Saint-Germain was on-again and off-again on a daily basis throughout the transfer window, eventually being brought to a merciful end when negotiations between the clubs broke down in the days leading up to 2 September's deadline day.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

However, that hasn't stopped a cavalcade of new stories suggesting that Barcelona haven't given up, and are now planning on forcing a deal through once the window reopens either in January or next summer.

Pique, however, has said that for the time being, the club need to focus on the players they currently have at their disposal and let the future take care of itself.

"There has been a lot of soap opera, and it is normal for what it is and what it represents," he said, via SPORT. "But you have to turn the page.

"I wish him the best. I talked to him and said I hope he does very well this season and that you never know, that every year there is an opportunity and we'll see."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

There has been a suggestion in the press that Barcelona were never truly interested in signing Neymar this summer and their very public pursuit was just a show to appease key stars like Lionel Messi, who wanted the Brazilian's return.





According to PSG sporting director Leonardo, Barcelona's first official bid arrived on 27 August (less than a week before deadline day) and was nowhere near the Ligue 1 champions' asking price.





In the interview, Pique also went on to discuss the transfer market, while calling on La Liga to follow the Premier League in moving the deadline forward to before the domestic season kicks off.

"It is nonsense that the market closes when three days have already been played, it should be done before. It is strange that there remain rumours and things that do not materialize."