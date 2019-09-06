Henrikh Mkhitaryan Coy on Future But Fails to Rule Out Permanent Move to Roma

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

Henrikh Mhkitaryan has claimed that he is waiting until the end of the season to decide his future, having joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The former Manchester United player was largely a disappointment at Arsenal after moving to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018, scoring just nine times in 56 appearances. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Mkhitaryan has not ruled out a return to the Gunners, insisting that his future remains unclear for now. 


The Armenian told VBET News reporters, as relayed by the Mirror: "Let's first see what I can do in Roma and at the end of the season I think we can talk if I will have the possibility to stay or to go to something else, I don't know.


"Now, I cannot say about future, it's better to be focused on the next games. I'm ready to play in every position and I'm ready to help the team because the club is great.


"The team is a very good team and I'm going to try and do my best to help the team to achieve."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan previously revealed how he agreed to the loan due to a lack of playing time, explaining: "Everything happened in the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent.


"He told me I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract. It is a great opportunity for me as I didn't get a lot of playing time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message