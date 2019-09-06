Ivan Rakitic & Federico Bernardeschi Swap Deal Fell Through After Barcelona Rejected 1 Key Demand

A swap deal involving Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic broke down after the Italian club demanded an extra €23m before agreeing to sanction the exchange.

After a frustrating start to the season, Ivan Rakitic's Barcelona future was thrown into question when rumours cropped up suggesting that he was on the move to Juventus before the end of the European transfer window, with Bernardeschi going the other way.

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Juventus and Barcelona were in contact with one another to secure a swap, but negotiations faltered when Juve demanded an extra fee before parting ways with Bernardeschi.





Barcelona chiefs Oscar Grau and Eric Abidal could not accept the terms on offer as the figure was deemed to be excessive - particularly as the two players currently have similar valuations.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has previously had his say on Rakitic's situation at the club, claiming that the Croatian will still have an important part to play this season.

Valverde said, as per The Mirror: "What do you want me to say? Last year he was playing and [Nelson] Semedo was on the bench.

"The other day he played well and we stuck with the same team, with Sergi Roberto in midfield. We have a lot to choose from."





He then went on to add: "It's a great question, but it could be about anyone. The market does not influence my decisions at all. If I think he'll come in handy for a game, I'll play him. I choose depending on the game."