Ranking the Success of Every Liverpool First Team Player Sold or Released Under Jurgen Klopp

After leaving Liverpool in search of regular silverware for Juventus, Emre Can has recently hit the headlines after being left off of I Bianconeri's Champions League squad for 2019/20.

Can's the latest former Liverpool player to encounter some difficulties after leaving the club, but how does he compare to the other former first team players who have been moved on over the past few seasons?

Here's a look at how every Liverpool player sold or released under the reign of Jurgen Klopp has gone on to fare.*





* Excluding Tiago Ilori, João Carlos Teixeira, Jordan Williams and Lawrence Vigouroux who all made less than 10 appearances for Liverpool.

20. Danny Ings, Ryan Kent, Simon Mignolet, Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

These five all left the club during the most recent summer transfer window, so there is no way to judge how successful they are likely to be. Danny Ings and Ryan Kent both enjoyed decent loan spells with Southampton and Rangers respectively, so they should do well after leaving Liverpool permanently.

19. Lazar Markovic

IAN MACNICOL/GettyImages

Lazar Markovic ranks as one of the worst Liverpool signings of the Premier League era and his disastrous time with the Reds finally came to an end when Fulham inexplicably signed him on a free transfer in January. Markovic predictably made one appearance before returning to boyhood club Partizan Belgrade in the summer.

18. Brad Smith

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He may be a distant memory at this stage, but Brad Smith was once being tipped as a potential Liverpool star, making 11 appearances at left-back (scoring once!) for the Reds before being shipped off to Bournemouth in 2016. He made 11 appearances for the Cherries and is currently on loan to Seattle Sounders.

17. Danny Ward

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Technically, Danny Ward only made three appearances, but his utterly bizarre £12.5m transfer fee makes him a worthy inclusion on this list. Ward left Liverpool in 2018, joining Leicester to become the Foxes' backup keeper behind Kasper Schmeichel. The Welsh keeper made just five appearances during his debut season and is unlikely to make any strides at the club while Schmeichel is still about.

16. Jon Flanagan

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Jon Flanagan's reputation was irreparably damaged after admitting to assaulting his girlfriend in 2017 and he was later released from his contract at the end of the 2017/18 season. He went on to join up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, but he was hardly a consistent presence in Glasgow during his debut season, making just 11 league appearances.

15. Kevin Stewart

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Liverpool paid £8m and exchanged Kevin Stewart to sign Andy Robertson from Hull in 2017. It isn't too difficult to figure out who got the better deal. Robertson is now considered to be one of the best left-backs in the world and Stewart has struggled for consistency in the Championship for the Tigers.

14. Dominic Solanke

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Dominic Solanke could still come good for Bournemouth as, at 21 years old, he has bags of potential. However, since leaving Liverpool for a staggering £17m, Solanke is yet to find the back of the net for the Cherries and hasn't been able to displace Callum Wilson since returning from injury.

13. Ragnar Klavan

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

A cult-hero for the ages, Ragnar Klavan was a fan favourite at Anfield, but his decision to part ways with the club was probably for the best. He joined Cagliari and has performed well for the Italian side in the few appearances he has been able to make. Injuries restricted him to 15 appearance last season, but he is now fully fit for the 2018/19 season.

12. Andre Wisdom

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Andre Wisdom was a first team regular for Derby in his first season for the Rams, but he found himself behind Jayden Bogle in the pecking order during 2018/19. It's even worse for the right-back now, as he hasn't been able to make a single match day squad under Phillip Cocu.

11. Jordon Ibe

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Many expected Jordon Ibe to succeed at Liverpool after he worked his way into the first team, but he was never able to demonstrate enough consistency to warrant a consistent spot in the starting XI. His record of five goals and nine assists in 91 appearances indicates that Klopp made the right call on this one.

10. Martin Skrtel

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Martin Skrtel spent nine seasons at Liverpool before leaving the club in 2016 to join Fenerbahce in Turkey. He was unable to secure any silverware for the Istanbul outfit and left for Atalanta after a disappointing season in which the club finished sixth. He recently saw his contract torn up by Atalanta after just 24 days, and has returned to Turkey to play for Istanbul Basaksehir.

9. Philippe Coutinho

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Well, this one didn't exactly work out, did it? Philippe Coutinho joined for an eye-watering £146m at the start of 2018 and failed to make much of an impact. He did register 21 goals and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough to prevent him from being shipped out loan to Bayern Munich this summer.

8. Christian Benteke

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Christian Benteke started off his time with Crystal Palace brilliantly, scoring 17 goals in his first season with the Eagles, but he's now a shadow of his former self. The Belgian has found the back of the net four times in two seasons and is desperately searching for the sort of form that initially earned him a move to Liverpool in 2015.

7. Kolo Toure

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After leaving Liverpool in 2016, Kolo Toure spent one season at Celtic to reunite with former manager Brendan Rodgers before hanging up his boots. The Ivorian only made 17 appearances in all competitions, but was present to pick up his winners medals after Celtic secured the treble. He's now a first team coach at Leicester.

6. Joe Allen

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool sold Joe Allen shortly after he was named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament, but, as is the case with pretty much every player on this list, Klopp made the right call to move him on that same summer. Allen has proven himself to be a solid performer for Stoke over the past few years, but he's hardly been a revelation.

5. Emre Can

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Emre Can would have been near the top of this list if it weren't for his recent omission from Juventus' 2019/20 Champions League squad. The German midfielder more than played his part as Juve romped to the Serie A title in his first season, but Maurizio Sarri has no plans to keep him around in Turin.

4. Luis Alberto

Vince Caligiuri/GettyImages

In fairness, very few would have predicted that Luis Alberto was destined to become a world beater after failing to establish himself at Liverpool, but the Spaniard has gone on to forge a name for himself in Serie A with Lazio. A crafty and versatile attacking midfielder, Alberto has registered 20 goals and 28 assists for the Italian outfit.

3. Mamadou Sakho

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The decision to sell Mamadou Sakho to Crystal Palace was based on his attitude rather than his ability, as he had grown to become a tidy central defender at Liverpool. When fit, he's one of the first names on the team sheet for the Eagles and is one of the most physically imposing defenders outside the top six.

2. Mario Balotelli

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In short, Mario Balotelli was dreadful for Liverpool - four goals in 28 appearances tells you everything you need to know. However, after leaving the Reds, Balotelli turned into a goal machine for Nice and Marseille, proving himself to be an unstoppable force in Ligue 1. He left France to join Brescia after scoring 41 goals in 76 Ligue 1 appearances.

1. Lucas Leiva

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After ten years and 346 appearances, Lucas Leiva left Liverpool in search of something new at Lazio. Many believed his best years were firmly behind him but, on the contrary, the Brazilian is now playing some of the best football of his career and is Lazio's most important player. He's been named as the club's player of the season for two consecutive seasons is showing no signs of slowing down just yet.