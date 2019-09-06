Scotland vs Belgium: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Scotland face arguably the toughest test in international football when they take on Belgium on Monday night.

Roberto Martinez's side made the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing to eventual champions France, and have continued to progress since then, cementing themselves as the number one side in FIFA's rankings.

Can Scotland pull off a major upset, or will Belgium remain on course to top Group I?

Here is our preview for Monday's match.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 9 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Hampden Park, Glasgow TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football Referee? N/A

Although a healthy attendance is expected on Monday night, tickets remain available. These can be found on the Scottish FA's official website.

Team News

Kieran Tierney has not played for his country since last October, and he sidelined for this one after undergoing groin surgery over the summer. Matt Ritchie and Scott McKenna will also miss out after picking up injuries at their respective clubs.

However, there is positive news for the hosts, with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson back in action after missing the reverse fixture against Belgium in June with a hamstring problem.

Roberto Martinez will have to cope with a number of high-profile absences from his squad for this game. Eden Hazard, along with his brother Thorgan, have both been ruled out, while experienced duo Vincent Kompany and Axel Witsel also missed out on selection due to fitness issues.

Predicted Lineups

Scotland Marshall; O'Donnell, Cooper, Mulgrew, Robertson; McGregor, McTominay, Christie; Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie. Belgium Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku.

Head to Head Record

This makes for pretty miserable reading for Scotland fans, as their side have beaten Belgium just twice in the 14 competitive matches between the two teams.

The last of those victories came back in 1987, meaning that Scotland will be aiming to bring to an end a 32 year wait for a win against Belgium.

Belgium have won the last four competitive meetings, with the latest of those coming as recently as June. On that day, Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Kevin De Bruyne adding a late third to round off a comfortable 3-0 win.

Recent Form

Scotland endured a tough start to qualifying, losing 3-0 to Kazakhstan, in a result that went some way to ensuring that Alex McLeish's time in charge was up. Now Steve Clarke has been tasked with turning their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Belgium could not have arrived in better form, having won all of their group games to date.

Here is how the two teams have fared in their last five fixtures.

Scotland Belgium Scotland v Russia (6/9) San Marino v Belgium (6/9) Belgium 3-0 Scotland (11/6) Belgium 3-0 Scotland (11/6) Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (8/6) Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan (8/6) San Marino 0-2 Scotland (24/3) Cyprus 0-2 Belgium (24/3) Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland (21/3) Belgium 3-1 Russia (21/3)

Prediction

With Belgium missing some key players for this contest, Scotland will be hopeful of pulling off a shock result.

Ultimately, Belgium should have enough to come out on top though, maintaining their perfect start to qualifying in the process.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Belgium