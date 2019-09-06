Spain vs Faroe Islands Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Spain will look to continue their perfect record in EURO 2020 qualifying on Sunday, when they welcome the Faroe Islands to Gijon.

La Roja began their qualifying campaign in flawless fashion, winning all five of their opening fixtures. They sit atop of Group F with maximum points, and almost certainly set to qualify for the tournament next summer.

OFICIAL | Esta es la convocatoria de España para los encuentros ante Rumanía e Islas Feroe#UnidosPorUnReto pic.twitter.com/o0Xzp2Vre1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 30, 2019

Meanwhile the Faroe Islands are yet to pick up their first point of the campaign, losing all five qualifiers so far. The Faroese need to get something from their next few games if they stand any chance of qualifying; something they have never done in their history.



Here's our preview of Sunday's EURO 2020 qualifying clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 8 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadio Municipal El Molinon TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League (UK) Referee? Krzysztof Jakubi

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on the national teams' official websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

JACQUES DEMARTHON/GettyImages

New manager Roberto Moreno announced his Spain squad last Friday, which included two debutants, as Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia earned his first La Roja call-up, alongside Athletic Club defender Unai Nunez.

Lars Olsen named seven uncapped players among his latest squad, all of which could earn get some gametime. This includes Ki Klaksvik trio Kristian Joensen, Jakup Biskopsto Andreasen and Joannes Bjartalid, alongside Karstin Hansen, Magnus Egilsson, Bartal Wardum and Andrias Hognason Eriksen.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Arrizabalaga; Alba, Ramos, Nunez, Carvajal; Busquets, Saul, Ceballos; Sarabia, Alcacer, Suso. Faroe Islands Nielsen; Davidsen, Gregersen, Vatnsdal, Eriksen; Sorensen, Hannson, B.Olsen, Edmundsson; K.Olsen, Johannesen.

Head to Head Record

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This will be just the fourth meeting between Spain and the Faroe Islands, as Sunday's visitors will look for their first ever win over the Spanish. La Roja have won all three previous meetings, scoring an impressive 13 goals in the process.

Their last encounter came just three months ago, as Spain ran out 4-1 winners in Torshavn. Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas scored early on, and although Klaemint Olsen pulled one back for the hosts, a Teitur Gestsson own goal and a Jose Luis Gaya strike wrapped up the win for Spain.

Sunday will be the Faroe Island's second game on Spanish soil, and coincidentally back in Gijon. Their last visit to Spain back in October 1997 ended 3-1 to the hosts, with Spain smashing them 6-2 in the reverse fixture 11 months earlier in Toftir.

Recent Form

David Ramos/GettyImages

Spain are in excellent form over the last ten months, having won five out of their last five fixtures. La Roja beat Romania on Friday night, and haven't failed to score in their last 29 games - a run stretching back to their 2-0 defeat to Italy in the round of 16 at EURO 2016.

The Faroe Islands are in poor form, without a win in their previous ten outings, and were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Sweden on Friday.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Spain Faroe Islands Romania 1-2 Spain (5/9) Faroe Islands 0-4 Sweden (5/9) Spain 3-0 Sweden (10/6)

Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway (10/6)

Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain (7/6)

Malta 0-2 Spain (26/3)

Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands (26/3)

Spain 2-1 Norway (23/3)

Malta 2-1 Faroe Islands (23/3)



Prediction

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Spain and the Faroe Islands couldn't be in more contrasting positions in Group F. La Roja sit top of the table with five wins from five, while at the other end is the Faroes with five defeats from five.

Spain should run out comfortable winners, once again showing their fine form when they welcome the Faroe Islands to Gijon. The Spanish should continue their perfect qualifying record with a convincing win, as they move one step closer to EURO 2020.



Prediction: Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands



