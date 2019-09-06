Two months after meeting in the Gold Cup final, the U.S. men's national team and Mexico meet again, renewing their rivalry on a friendly stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night.

Mexico won the Gold Cup title, riding Jonathan Dos Santos's fantastic goal to a 1-0 triumph at Chicago's Soldier Field. El Tri managed to do so with a weakened squad, with a number of high-profile, Europe-based stars either left behind by manager Tata Martino or missing out due to injury. The likes of Hirving Lozano, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Jesus "Tecatito" Corona and Miguel Layun join Raul Jimenez, Andres Guardado and others to form a more daunting side that is looking to maintain its place atop Concacaf's power structure.

Trying to break through is an in-flux USA, with Gregg Berhalter working in some new faces and looking to further the group's progress since he took over as coach less than a year ago. Christian Pulisic leads the side, while Josh Sargent enters the fray after missing out this summer and 18-year-old dual-national Sergiño Dest gets the call at fullback after impressing at Ajax and drawing interest from the Dutch federation.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates here).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the full rosters for both nations:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact) Tim Ream (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

MEXICO

GOALKEEPERS: Rodolfo Cota (Club León), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna)

DEFENDER: Néstor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layún (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Al-Gharafa), César Montes (Monterrey), Fernando Navarro (Club León), Diego Reyes (Tigres UANL), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres UANL), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres UANL), Jorge Sánchez (Club America)

MIDFIELDERS: Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Edson Álvarez (Club América), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabián (Philadelphia Union), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Érick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Herrera (Atlético Madrid), Luis Montes (Club León), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey)

FORWARDS: Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto), Javier Hernández (Sevilla), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)