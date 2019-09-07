Andrew Robertson Reflects on Winning the Champions League & What it Meant to Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has claimed that the celebrations following Liverpool's Champions League win in June showed him just how much it meant to the people of the city, admitting he remembers them more than the game itself.

The side took part in an open-top bus parade following their victory, with supporters crowding the streets to welcome their side home.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has admitted that he was overwhelmed by the reception that the players received, and now wants to bring more success to the club.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I've more watched the special videos of us celebrating and look back at pictures of all my family there and they are the ones I look back on more than the game itself. It's something that I will never forget about and obviously at the end of my career, I will definitely look back on it more because that was my first big trophy and I am hungry for more now."

Liverpool's run to the final was far from plain sailing, with the team having to overturn a three goal deficit against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg. Robertson picked up a calf injury in that game, forcing him off at half time, but despite his despair at the prospect of a spell on the sidelines, he still believed that Liverpool would turn the tie around.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I was devastated [to come off], more because I thought I had done something more serious and I probably got away with it really, but I remember I was sitting in the treatment room with the masseur and I said to him at half time: 'we're going to do this'."

Having secured a European trophy, Robertson is aware that opponents will approach games differently against Liverpool this season. However, the full back expects his side to cope, and is now targeting a first league title for the club since 1990.

"We need to be at our best when teams are maybe setting up a bit different to us after winning the Champions League and the season we had. That's all new what we have to deal with but to produce a Premier League would be special for all of us."