Arsene Wenger Compares Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi But Claims Liverpool Star Is Too Selfish

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger says he believes Mohamed Salah's 'obsession' with scoring goals is the only thing stopping him from reaching the same heights as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Egypt international has hit the headlines over the last week after an apparent spat with Sadio Mané during their trip to Burnley, with Salah adopting a shoot on sight approach at Turf Moor, even when his teammates were in better positions.

Salah's scored three goals from 13 shots in the Premier League this season, but Arsenal legend Wenger says the Liverpool forward is being held back as he's 'too obsessed' with scoring.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has similarities with Messi," Wenger told beIN Sports, via Metro. "He must find the consistency of Messi.

"I find he’s a good finisher but Messi has the complete thing, he gives the final ball as well. Salah is a bit obsessed with finishing himself.

"That’s a dimension he’ll get certainly, when he grows a little bit older, to find the moment when you have to give the ball and when you have to finish. But I like him very much, he has huge potential."

Although Salah's apparent selfishness has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks, he's actually had fewer shots this season than five players in the Premier League - including teammate Roberto Firmino, who tops that stat with 17.

The Egypt international has, however, missed three big chances already this season, with only Southampton's Che Adams (four) missing more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message