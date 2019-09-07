Arsene Wenger Compares Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi But Claims Liverpool Star Is Too Selfish

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger says he believes Mohamed Salah's 'obsession' with scoring goals is the only thing stopping him from reaching the same heights as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Egypt international has hit the headlines over the last week after an apparent spat with Sadio Mané during their trip to Burnley, with Salah adopting a shoot on sight approach at Turf Moor, even when his teammates were in better positions.

Salah's scored three goals from 13 shots in the Premier League this season, but Arsenal legend Wenger says the Liverpool forward is being held back as he's 'too obsessed' with scoring.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has similarities with Messi," Wenger told beIN Sports, via Metro. "He must find the consistency of Messi.

"I find he’s a good finisher but Messi has the complete thing, he gives the final ball as well. Salah is a bit obsessed with finishing himself.

"That’s a dimension he’ll get certainly, when he grows a little bit older, to find the moment when you have to give the ball and when you have to finish. But I like him very much, he has huge potential."

Although Salah's apparent selfishness has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks, he's actually had fewer shots this season than five players in the Premier League - including teammate Roberto Firmino, who tops that stat with 17.

The Egypt international has, however, missed three big chances already this season, with only Southampton's Che Adams (four) missing more.