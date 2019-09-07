Bernd Leno Admits He Struggles With Incredible Level of Germany Goalkeeper Rivals

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed he doesn't find it easy to be part of the German national team that includes two other world-class shot-stoppers.

The Gunners keeper has to compete with both Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the number one slot for his national side.

Neuer was the man chosen to start Die Mannschaft's most recent match against the Netherlands on Friday evening, where the Bayern Munich man conceded four goals as the Dutch eased past the Germans.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Leno made his debut for Germany back in 2015, but his opportunities have been limited under manager Joachim Low. The 27-year-old has now revealed how hard it is for him to watch matches from the sidelines.

The player told German media outlet Stuttgarter Zeitung/Nachrichten, via Sport1: “It’s hard to sit on the bench, you have to be honest about that.

“There is no other nation in the world with this power density in goal. You have to put yourself forward, constantly offer yourself in training and always work on yourself.

“I do not wish anyone any injury, never – but when Rene Adler injured before the 2010 World Cup, Manuel Neuer suddenly came on the move, and he has changed goalkeeping. It can go that fast sometimes.”

Leno has formed a rivalry with Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen as they bid for the same position, but the Arsenal man has insisted it's nothing but healthy competition. He revealed: “Kindergarten is over, we do not have to be the best friends to work well together and have fun."

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The former Bayer Leverkusen man put in a shaky performance in the recent north London derby, with the German flapping at Erik Lamela's tame shot, allowing Christian Eriksen to tap home and give Tottenham the lead.