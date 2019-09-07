Burnley Eyeing £9m January Move for 17-Year-Old Middlesbrough Starlet

Burnley are lining up a £9m offer for Middlesbrough youngster Nathan Wood when the transfer window reopens in January.

The centre back made his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup last year, aged 16 years and 75 days - breaking a 113-year club record to become their youngest ever player.

The 17-year-old is very highly regarded and although he is yet to make an appearance in the Championship for Boro, he did play in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crewe recently.

Congratulations to @Nathan_wood3, who has penned his first pro deal at #Boro! ✍️👏 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 27, 2019

The Sun now report that following the Clarets' failed bid for the teenager in the summer, Dyche is expected to return in January with another bid.

The report also states that Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been tracking the prodigy. Despite this, Burnley are 'at the front of the queue'. Wood is the son of former Boro full-back Dean Gordon, who first joined the club back in 1998.

Currently, the Turf Moor side have a settled partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee at the back, but this would act as a good model to aid Wood in his development.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Although Wood is still vying for a place in the first-team squad, he is clearly very keen to continue learning and push himself to improve and break into the side on a permanent basis.

The player revealed this earlier in the summer, stating: "I want to be in the first team...I know I'm young, I'm 17, but I'm ambitious and I want to be in the team."