Ellen White Admits Her Life Has Been 'Crazy' After Starring at the World Cup

England Women's striker Ellen White has discussed how her day-to-day life has changed following a six-goal showing at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Manchester City forward struck on three occasions as the Lionesses comfortably won Group D, before doubling her side's advantage in both the last-16 and quarter finals against Cameroon and Norway. However, her leveller versus the USA in the semis could not prevent the latter from advancing to the showpiece event in Lyon.

Elsa/GettyImages

Despite England ending the tournament in fourth place and United States' duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan pipping her in the goalscoring charts, White has earned the attention since returning home.





In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old explained that: "[People] ask, 'Are you Ellen White?' which is very weird, and people are doing my celebration to me.

"It's all pretty crazy. I've never really had that before, unless it's mad women's football fans. But this time it was grown men. It's incredible and the first thing all of them say is, 'I really enjoyed the World Cup, we were all backing you.'

"Maybe, when we retire we'll look back on it. It's just lovely that people watch, come up and want to talk. For me, it's huge that they were captivated by it."

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

BBC coverage of the 2-1 defeat to the USWNT was watched by 11.7m and demonstrates the growing attraction of the women's game.

"The fact that people could literally just turn on the TV and watch so many games was really important," White stated. "It's so important that we make it accessible for everyone.

"It has grown and grown since the Women's Super League started in 2011. Over the next three or four years that can keep happening.We need to keep plugging away. We're hoping for that tribal aspect, that massive fanbase, people backing their local clubs."

White will be playing in front of a crowd of 20,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium as her City side lock horns with Manchester United on Saturday in the WSL curtain-raiser.