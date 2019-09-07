FIFA 20: Top 10 Strongest Players 'Revealed' in New Trailer

The top ten strongest players in FIFA 20 have been leaked, with Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa topping the charts once again.

'The Bunker', the latest trailer for the next edition of EA Sports' popular franchise, dropped on Friday and featured the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Joao Felix as it delved into the topic of player ratings.

The trailer has unsurprisingly been picked apart by eagle-eyed viewers, who have managed to find some potential ratings way ahead of time.

One frame towards the end of the trailer appears to 'leak' the 10 players with the highest strength ratings in the game. Akinfenwa sits at the top of the list once again, having previously been ranked as the strongest player on FIFA 19.

The Wycombe striker was surpassed by West Ham new boy Sebastian Haller in the FIFA 19 Winter Update, but the Frenchman is nowhere to be seen on the list featured in the trailer.

Sitting behind Akinfenwa in second place is Aston Villa summer signing Wesley Moraes, followed by Serie A duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Romelu Lukaku.

Hearts defender Uche Ikpeazu then completes the top five, with Niklas Sule, Obbi Oulare, Tomas Petrasek, Issa Marega and Alberto Cerri making up the rest of the top ten.

As well as the top 10 strongest players, 'The Bunker' has also revealed a number of other potential details about FIFA 20, including Lingard and Sterling's overall rating. Lingard is shown to have received an 82 rating, whereas Sterling has received an upgrade to reach 88.





The trailer also teased the introduction of Kaka as an 'Icon' in FUT, as we are provided with all three of Kaka’s ICON options, from 87 rated to 91 rated.