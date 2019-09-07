FIFA 20: Top 10 Strongest Players 'Revealed' in New Trailer

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

The top ten strongest players in FIFA 20 have been leaked, with Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa topping the charts once again.

'The Bunker', the latest trailer for the next edition of EA Sports' popular franchise, dropped on Friday and featured the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Joao Felix as it delved into the topic of player ratings. 

The trailer has unsurprisingly been picked apart by eagle-eyed viewers, who have managed to find some potential ratings way ahead of time.

One frame towards the end of the trailer appears to 'leak' the 10 players with the highest strength ratings in the game. Akinfenwa sits at the top of the list once again, having previously been ranked as the strongest player on FIFA 19.

The Wycombe striker was surpassed by West Ham new boy Sebastian Haller in the FIFA 19 Winter Update, but the Frenchman is nowhere to be seen on the list featured in the trailer.

Sitting behind Akinfenwa in second place is Aston Villa summer signing Wesley Moraes, followed by Serie A duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Romelu Lukaku.

Hearts defender Uche Ikpeazu then completes the top five, with Niklas Sule, Obbi Oulare, Tomas Petrasek, Issa Marega and Alberto Cerri making up the rest of the top ten.

As well as the top 10 strongest players, 'The Bunker' has also revealed a number of other potential details about FIFA 20, including Lingard and Sterling's overall rating. Lingard is shown to have received an 82 rating, whereas Sterling has received an upgrade to reach 88. 


The trailer also teased the introduction of Kaka as an 'Icon' in FUT, as we are provided with all three of Kaka’s ICON options, from 87 rated to 91 rated.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message