Gabriel Martinelli Speaks on Settling in at Arsenal & How it Felt to Join the Club

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli has admitted that he was daunted by the prospect of arriving at Arsenal - having only previously seen his new teammates on TV or in video games.

The Brazilian winger joined the north London club back in July, and has featured just once in the league so far for the Gunners. However he appears to have settled in quickly, having shown glimpses of his talent during pre-season.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Martinelli credits his teammates with helping him adapt to English football so swiftly, but admits that he was nervous ahead of meeting them for the first time.

"I was received in the best way possible," he told Brazilian website Lance. "Being very young, I got a little shy, because I only saw these players on television and in video games. But they welcomed me very well, making me feel at home and I try to learn from them on a daily basis."

The teenager was also happy to praise manager Unai Emery and the club's new sporting director and former player Edu for enabling him to feel comfortable in his new environment.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"The coach is a great person, and I’m learning a lot from him on a daily basis," he added. "Edu is an exceptional guy, a great professional, victorious and who made history with the Arsenal shirt. We talked a lot when I arrived and, undoubtedly, having a person like him around motivates us more and more."

Having found his feet, the teenager now wants to find some consistency to show that he is ready to help Arsenal have a successful campaign.

"As it’s my first season, I want to show my potential to steady myself at the first team. I know the squad is packed with great players, but I know what I can do and my goal is to help the team."

      Modal message