Jack Colback Set for Cut-Price Newcastle Exit in January as Contract Approaches Expiry

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Newcastle are expected to accept a low fee for Jack Colback when the January transfer window opens to allow the midfielder to leave St James' Park.

With less than a year remaining on his current contract, Colback was expected to depart the club over the summer following a successful spell on loan at Nottingham Forest last season where he made 38 league appearances for the Championship club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

However, according to The Chronicle, his wages meant League One clubs were unable to afford him, whilst the 29-year-old was unwilling to consider a move abroad, meaning that he remains on Tyneside for now.

The Magpies are said to be prepared to listen to cut-price offers in January to ensure that Colback does not leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Colback has been at Newcastle since 2014 after joining from local rivals Sunderland. He was a regular in the side during his first three seasons, making 93 league appearances during that time as he helped the team back into the Premier League in 2016/17 after they had been relegated the previous season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Yet he has failed to appear for the first team over the past two years and has been left out of the 25 man squad by Steve Bruce this season. Having fallen behind the likes of Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yueng, it appears there is no way back for the holding midfielder.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message