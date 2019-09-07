Nico Schulz Suffers Ligament Tear & Withdraws From International Duty With Germany

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Borussia Dortmund full-back Nico Schulz has been forced to withdraw from the Germany squad through injury, and has returned home from international duty. 

The 26-year-old started Germany's defeat to Holland on Friday evening, but he will not be fit to face Northern Ireland on Monday, as Die Mannschaft continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The former Hoffenheim player made his Germany debut in 2018, and has been a key figure in Joachim Löw's side ever since. 

The official Germany Twitter account published on Saturday that Schulz suffered a partial ligament tear to a tarsal in his left foot and has travelled home from the team hotel in Hamburg.

Germany sit second in their group behind leaders Northern Ireland, who they face on Monday. Löw's men are three points ahead of Holland, although they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ronald Koeman's side in their last outing. 

Löw's Germany reign is under intense scrutiny, following their terrible showing at the 2018 World Cup, and their relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. 

