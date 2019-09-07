Olivier Giroud Admits He'd Be Open to MLS Move After Falling Down Chelsea Pecking Order

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted he would be open to joining a Major League Soccer team after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The appointment of Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager - as well as the transfer ban imposed upon the club - has led to an increased reliance on young talent so far this season.

That includes Tammy Abraham, who has been Chelsea's first choice striker so far this season, scoring four goals in three Premier League starts.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

With Abraham excelling, Giroud appears set for a season on the periphery at Chelsea. Speaking to French outlet RMC, the 32-year-old admitted he is already considering his options, saying: "The MLS for my family, my children who speak English, it's interesting.

"In a year? In two years? I do not know when. But of course after that I will be open to a final challenge."

Despite this, Giroud insisted leaving Chelsea during the previous transfer was never an option, as he was more than happy to stay put in London after the Blues activated an extension in his current deal.

"There were no discussions because the club had an option year and they lifted it because they were happy with it," he added.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"There is really some confidence, after that it was not necessarily my will to leave and I never really asked myself the question of a possible departure."

Despite making one league start so far this season, Giroud is currently on international duty with France for their Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Albania and Andorra.