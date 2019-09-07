Real Madrid's CD Tacón Crushed 9-1 by Barcelona Femení in Unofficial Women's Clásico

Barcelona cruised to a 9-1 victory on the opening day of the Spanish Liga Iberdrola season, in what many dubbed the unofficial Clásico.

The match was played at Barcelona's newly crowned Estadi Johan Cruyff, named after the Dutch legend, who was an integral part of the Catalan side's historic successes.

📝 MATCH REPORT | What a start (9-1) !



🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça https://t.co/1Lg3Y7nWkr — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) September 7, 2019

This opening day fixture was being billed as the first Clásico between these two sides, as CD Tacón were taken over by Real Madrid following their promotion to the top fight at the end of last season.

CD Tacón now train at Madrid's base at Valdebebas, but as reported by the Evening Standard, Madrid's new team must keep their previous name this year due to competition rules.

Barcelona dominated the match from the off, and last season's runners up were 4-1 to the good at half-time, as the hosts ran riot against their new rivals. Jenni Hermoso came on in the second half and scored a devastating hat-trick, bagging her side's final three goals.

It was a tough start to life in the top flight for Real Madrid's CD Tacon, who host Sporting Club de Huelva next weekend, whilst Barcelona travel to Rayo Vallecano, as they look to continue their fantastic start to the new campaign.