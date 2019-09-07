Portugal is playing a game of catch up in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship and face an early make or break visit to Group B opponents Serbia on Saturday. Fernando Santos' side boasts games in hand, but drew 1–1 at home to Serbia in their previous qualifier, leaving them at risk of slipping off the pace unless they can clinch three points in Belgrade.

How to Watch Serbia vs. Portugal:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the team against Ukraine and Serbia in March, but couldn't prevent his side from drawing. These could be some of the first signs the Juventus star is losing some of his match winnability at the age of 34. However, he'll seek to prove that's not the case. As for who could inherit that mantle, Joao Felix is off to a very promising start in La Liga after he completed a €120 million transfer to Atletico Madrid this summer. The former Benfica prodigy is the future of Portugal, but it's up to Santos to find a system that suits him Ronaldo, as well as the likes of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.

Eight points separate Group B leaders Ukraine—four games into their campaign—from Portugal (two games in), who have played at least one game fewer than the other teams.

Serbia has played three times and sits two points in front, placing a great importance on what's up for grabs at Red Star Stadium. In the event Portugal remains winless after three games, the prospect of failing to finish in Group B's top two—never mind win the pool—will become all the more real.

Coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic isn't without his own stars. Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight times for Serbia since the UEFA Nations League started in September 2018, while Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is developing as a lethal force in attack. Ajax technician Dusan Tadic also continues to embrace his new leadership role for club and country, shouldering a big burden to create chances against Portugal.

While it's still too early in Portugal’s qualifying to dub this match a must-win, the damage done by anything other than victory could see them struggle to claw back the deficit down the line.