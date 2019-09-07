Tottenham Premier League Month in Review: August - Best Player, Worst Performance & Overall Rating

The international break is now upon us, but let's forget about all that for a moment and plunge back into the never ending pool of darkness that is Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Spurs currently sit ninth in the Premier League - already seven points behind leaders Liverpool - following draws against Manchester City and Arsenal, the win over Aston Villa and the loss to Newcastle.

There have been a few positives and a fair amount of negatives to take from the opening four games of the new season, but where exactly do we stand on the incomprehensible enigma that is Spurs?

All is revealed below...

Best Player

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tanguy Ndombele probably would have picked up this coveted award had he played in all four games, but Erik Lamela edges it instead.

The Argentine, who frequently comes in for criticism from Tottenham fans, scored and assisted in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City and also created the opener in the north London derby on 1 September, his clever movement confusing both Arsenal centre backs before his shot was spilled into the path of Christian Eriksen by Bernd Leno.

He, like every other Tottenham player, was terrible in the Newcastle loss, but overall his performances have been energetic and he's been the side's most creative outlet bar Eriksen.

Worst Player

Julian Finney/GettyImages

For a defence that was considered one of the best in the Premier League only a season or two ago, Tottenham have been a shambles at the back, and Davinson Sanchez in particular has stuck out like a sore thumb.

His lack of awareness directly contributed to two goals conceded in August - John McGinn's strike for Aston Villa and Joelinton's winner for Newcastle - and he was also targeted by Arsenal in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates, although admittedly it's hard to be too harsh on a centre back who doesn't know how to play right back for being exploited at right back by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one of the Premier League's best attackers.

Still, work to do for the Colombia international.

Best Performance

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Even though they were absolutely battered during the 90 minutes at the Etihad, Tottenham's best performance was probably in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

They fell behind twice and eventually had a VAR intervention to thank for leaving Manchester with a point, but they showed a resilience at the back and managed to exploit some of the champions' weaknesses.

It must be said, though - there haven't been too many good performances to pick from, given Tottenham have only won one game so far this season.

Worst Performance

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It's easily the Newcastle debacle in north London.

The Magpies rocked up with a back five and a flat four across midfield and Spurs looked absolutely clueless. They had pretty much all the ball throughout the encounter, but decided to try the same things over and over again.

Needless to say, passing sideways and chucking aimless crosses into the box is no way to win a football match.

Pochettino was bafflingly outthought by Steve Bruce in a game Tottenham were expected to win by three or four goals. There probably won't be a worse performance from a top six side for the rest of the season.

Best Goal

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

This one does go to Ndombele, courtesy of his thumping strike against Villa.

The former Lyon midfielder was actually having a pretty shocking game, with Tottenham trailing by a goal, but turned things around both for himself and his side when he planted one in from outside the box.

Tom Heaton had remarkably kept out Sanchez's close range effort but Harry Kane stole the ball and gave it to Lucas Moura, whose quick feet kept the opportunity alive. The Brazilian teed up Ndombele, who slapped the inside of his right boot through the ball and past Heaton via a small Tyrone Mings deflection.

Rating

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Yeah. Not good.

Fans might have thought after the Villa victory that the sluggishness on display in that game would dissipate following their second half turnaround.

And while the point at City was a feat not many will achieve this season, the loss to Newcastle was one of Pochettino's low points at the club, while the failure to win at Arsenal after going two goals up was also a massive disappointment.

Rating: 4/10