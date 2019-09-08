Argentine Fans Lap Up Diego Maradona's 'Englishman' Jibe as GOAT Returns to Management

Yep, that's right. In case you've been busy this weekend, Diego Maradona has indeed returned to management...again.

In typical Maradona fashion, he has marked the occasion by getting on the nerves of all of England, as he used his homecoming to take aim at his old adversaries with a reference to his infamous 'hand of god' moment at the 1986 World Cup.

The 58-year-old took over at Gimnasia de La Plata on Friday, returning to coach in his native Argentina for the first time in 2010, and was unveiled to the jubilant fans of the Primeira Division's basement side on Sunday.

#MaradonaEnTNTSports | Diego Maradona es presentado en Gimnasia y... se prendió a: "El que no salta es un inglés" 🔟 pic.twitter.com/K3fNXOmHGR — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) September 8, 2019

Upon having the red carpet rolled out for him, video footage from the unveiling event shows the new boss proudly lapping up the acclaim, before proclaiming into a microphone that 'he who doesn't jump is an Englishman.'

He of course achieved infamy against England at the 1986 World Cup when he outjumped Peter Shilton to 'head' in Argentina's equaliser, later admitting – as if he needed to – that he had used his hand.

Argentina went on to win the game, with the incident compounding further his already-heroic status in his home country - so it only seems natural that he would play up to it now he's back home.

Since retiring, Maradona briefly managed his country between 2008-10, then dotting around in Dubai, the UAE and Mexico, before stepping down from managing Dorados de Sinaloah back in June.

His return to Argentina for the first time in almost ten years, then, achieved much fanfare, and will only garner further attention after his eventful unveiling.