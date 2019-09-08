Arsene Wenger Adds Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to List of One-Time Arsenal Targets

By 90Min
September 08, 2019

Legendary manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal were very interested in signing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in charge of the Gunners.

The Frenchman, who stepped down as Arsenal boss 18 months ago after being at the helm for 22 years, has been infamous for being unable to secure players who went on to become world-beaters – with the list including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Yaya Toure and Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo and Messi have shaped the football landscape with their extraordinary performances over the last decade and more, leaving Arsenal and Wenger to look back on another failure to secure their targets.

JOEL SAGET/GettyImages

In quotes carried by the Daily Star, Wenger told beIN SPORTS USA on his attempts to sign Ronaldo: “Yes, you have to live with regret in life with unachieved business. And this is a big part of it.”


On Messi, he added: “Never [had Messi with an Arsenal shirt]. We were in discussion with him when we bought Fabregas. We were interested in him, yes. But he was untouchable at the time."

Messi and Ronaldo, both five-time recipients of the Ballon d'Or, have won nine Champions League titles between them – the one major trophy which eluded Wenger during his time at Highbury and the Emirates. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Frenchman is still taking a break from management but has admitted that he is looking to manage a club or nation very soon. 

