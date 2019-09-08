Chelsea Make Contact With Agents as Blues Prepare to Sign Players in January Transfer Window

Chelsea have made contact with a number of major agents around Europe to inform them that they expect to be allowed to sign players in January.

The Blues were hit with a two-window transfer ban earlier in the summer, meaning they were unable to bring in any new faces during the last transfer window. However, they have launched an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to try to get that ruling overturned in time for the winter window.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Mirror write that Chelsea are optimistic about the outcome of their appeal, in which they highlighted the fact that Manchester City escaped a transfer ban despite admitting to the same infractions - breaking international regulations in relation to the transfers of young players.

As a result, they have already begun to prepare for the January transfer window, and they have spoken to a number of influential agents to make sure the world knows they could be back in business in just a matter of months.

One such agent is quoted by the Mirror's report as saying: “Chelsea are anxious to strengthen their squad and seem pretty confident that they will win the appeal and be able to trade again in January.

“It could mean the difference to them finishing in the Premier League top four and qualifying for the Champions League.”

Whilst no specific targets are mentioned, the possibilities seem endless for Chelsea, who brought in an enormous amount of money as a result of selling players this summer.

Eden Hazard's blockbuster switch to Real Madrid could earn the Blues up to £150m, and fans will be eager to see that money reinvested to help bolster Frank Lampard's squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The boss has been forced to turn to Chelsea's academy and vast number of loan players to improve his squad, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Kurt Zouma all returning to play a major part in the team.