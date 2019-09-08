Christian Pulisic Hits Out at 'Scared' USMNT Performance After Defeat to Mexico

By 90Min
September 08, 2019

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has criticised his side's recent performance against Mexico, as the United States of America were battered 3-0 by their rivals. 

The USMNT have failed to score in each of their last three meetings with the Mexican national side, and on Friday night they suffered their worst defeat against El Tri in ten years. 

This latest loss was only a friendly match between the two sides, but winger Christian Pulisic spoke after the game, and as reported by ESPN, the 20-year-old questioned the mentality of his teammates following their limp performance. 

"We still play with fear against them, and that is what I can't really live with. That needs to change," the former Borussia Dortmund man explained.

"We have to go and play like we're good enough to be out there, be confident and play without thinking twice about it. That's how it needs to be, and that's just not where we're at right now."

Mexico took the lead just after 20 minutes, former West Ham striker Javier Hernandez heading home a lovely cross from Jesus Manuel Corona. 

Some terrible defensive work from the United States gifted a second goal to Erick Galaviz, and Carlos Antuna completed the rout, latching on to a wonderful through ball from Napoli forward Hirving Lozano. 

Josh Sargent missed a late penalty for Gregg Berhalter's side to round off a thoroughly miserable 90 minutes for the United States of America. 

