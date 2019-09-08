Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Told Philippe Coutinho Ahead of Brazilian's Bayern Munich Move

By 90Min
September 08, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he told Philippe Coutinho to make the move to Bayern Munich during the summer, insisting it would be a 'good fit' for the Brazilian.

Coutinho's future was one of constant speculation over the transfer window, with Barcelona desperate to flog off the forward after a less-than inspiring 18 months in Catalunya - which yielded just 21 goals.

Liverpool had been linked with a sensational return for the 27-year-old, although the German tactician distanced himself from these rumours on many occasions throughout the summer. Instead, Bayern swooped in to offer Coutinho a route out of Camp Nou, taking the player on a season-long loan deal with the option to sign him permanently next summer for €120m.

On the surface it appeared a good deal for all concerned, with Klopp waxing lyrical about his former star and even confessing he encouraged the attacker to make the move during an interview with Bild.


“Amazing player, we really didn’t want to let him go. Barca forced us financially," he said, via the Mirror.

“World class player, really good transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga. I thought it’s a good fit for both when I first heard about it. It may sound strange, but we didn’t have enough money to get him. We’d already spent all the money we got for him. I have already told him in person that he and Bayern will be a good fit."

One issue for Klopp, however, was that Die Roten securing Coutinho would seemingly damage his former club Borussia Dortmund's chances of Bundesliga success, something he would like to see again soon.

“Not so good for Dortmund, I hope Dortmund will win the title again because it’s getting boring with Bayern winning every year. But Dortmund have an amazing team. Other teams like Leverkusen, Gladbach and Leipzig are also interesting teams and a lot can happen.”

