Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich & Germany Stopper Reveals When He Plans to Retire

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has suggested that he will consider retirement once he no longer feels needed by any club.

The 33-year-old remains a vital part of Bayern's side, but his age means that he is undoubtedly approaching the twilight of his career.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

Neuer is not even considering retirement at the minute, but he did confess to Welt am Sonntag that he is watching out for signs in case Bayern or the German national team decide they no longer want him at the Allianz Arena further down the line.

He said: "When you are no longer needed and you feel it, it is difficult to get up and motivate each day. When your experience is needed and your players need you, that drives you on.

"I have the feeling that I am very much needed here in the national team and that everyone is happy that I'm here. It's clear that I have to show it in my performance.

"[My longevity] is a result of my love for this sport. It excites me a lot when I'm on the pitch training or playing. It's a great fulfilment for me. I'm 33 years old but when I'm on the pitch I always feel that I can improve on my goalkeeping.

"I'm still as annoyed with things that don't work out as they did nine or 10 years ago and I'm still happy about things that work out.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"These are signs that mean something to me. Namely, how ambitious I am still. [I want to] play as long as my body can do it, I'm having fun and I'm needed."

Neuer will be 35 by the time his current Bayern contract expires, but he revealed that he is already putting in the required work to try and prolong his career as much as possible.

"At a young age you don't have to do so much to keep fit. It's changing. I've already noticed that, so I pay close attention to what I do and how I approach things," Neuer admitted.