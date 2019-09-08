Newcastle and Southampton Interested in Hull's £20m-Rated Forward Jarrod Bowen

By 90Min
September 08, 2019

Newcastle United and Southampton are both interested in signing Hull City's £20m-rated forward Jarrod Bowen, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Bowen, 22, has been a shining light for Hull as their fortunes turned from bad to worse following their relegation from the Premier League in 2017, with the forward thriving as his side finished 18th and 13th over the last two seasons. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bowen was ever-present for the Tigers in the Championship last season, scoring 22 goals in 46 appearances. His performances earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Season as well as Hull's Player of the Year award. 

According to the Daily ExpressSouthampton and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch him in Hull's opening games. 

The Tigers have performed poorly under new boss Grant McCann, winning just one game so far this season to sit 20th in the league. Bowen has played well however, scoring three goals in six league appearances. 

With his contract expiring this summer and Hull's prospects looking bleak, they may look to cash in on him in January or perhaps lose him for free at the end of the season should he refuse any prospective contract offer.  

George Wood/GettyImages

Bowen moved to Hull back in 2014 from non-league side Hereford United. He made his debut for the club in 2016, coming as a substitute later on in the Tigers' 1-0 loss to Watford.

He played little part as Hull were relegated from the Premier League, but has virtually been ever-present for them Championship. He scored an impressive 14 goals in his first full season, before getting 22 last season.  

