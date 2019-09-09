Diogo Dalot Confirms Chinese Trip for Treatment on 'Annoying' Hip Injury

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has travelled to China to receive treatment on his hip injury from Shanghai SIPG.

Dalot first picked up the injury in pre-season and has not been seen since, with summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka dominating the starting lineup at Old Trafford.

Shanghai SIPG confirmed on their official website that Dalot has just finished a ten-day spell with the club, where he worked with highly rated sports injury expert Eduardo Santos, who has helped numerous top players in the past.

Santos is perhaps best known for his work with then Paris Saint-Germain defender David Luiz, who recovered from a hamstring tear in just a matter of weeks back in 2015. He has also worked closely with the likes of Hulk and Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson, who battled with numerous serious injuries during his time with Chelsea earlier in his career.

As for Dalot, he has always been expected to be out until after the international break, but the hope is that working with Santos will have helped make sure that he recovers as soon as possible.

On his experience in China, Dalot said: "I especially trust Edu, seeing him was the only way to make me feel relieved and relieved. I want to cure my annoying injury, so l can come back as soon as possible to work for Manchester United. Although it is a lot of work, it is worthwhile for me.

"Here, I sincerely appreciate the help given by Edu, and I would like to thank Shanghai SIPG for the care of my visit to Shanghai. Thank you very much."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Dalot managed 23 appearances for United last season, but struggled with injuries and often found himself behind Ashley Young in the pecking order.





Upon his return to action, he will now have to compete with Wan-Bissaka, who has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has played every minute of United's season so far, so Dalot may have a challenge ahead of him.