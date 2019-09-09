Florentino Luis: 7 Things to Know About the Man City & Man Utd Target

Benfica just get youth development. Their ability to create one star after another is almost unfathomable at times. In recent years the Lisbon club have fattened up and sold the likes of: Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Andre Gomes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Now, it looks like they've done it yet again.

The latest starlet off the production line is 20-year-old midfielder Florentino Luis. He is already a first-team star, and both Manchester United and Manchester City have sent scouts to monitor him ahead of launching bids for the youngster next summer.

Here are seven things you need to know about Florentino.

He's No Stranger to Success

Portugal are currently enjoying the emergence of a golden generation of talent and Florentino is a core part of that.

A regular in Portugal's youth sides, Florentino lifted European Under-17 Championship in 2016, before adding the Under-19 Championship title to his trophy cabinet two years later. During those games, he managed to come out on top against the likes of Brahim Diaz and Moise Kean, so it's clear he can hold his own against some of his age group's top talents.

For the 20-year-old, pressure is simply not a problem. He is used to a big stage, and he regularly excels.

He Is the Poster Boy for Benfica's Mini-Revolution

Last season didn't begin well for Benfica, who found themselves fourth in the Liga NOS in January 2019. Manager Rui Vitoria was replaced by reserve-team manager Bruno Lage, and the new boss made the bold decision to bring Florentino to the first team with him.

It was a decision which was greeted with some surprise - especially as Florentino didn't make his debut for weeks - but Lage always had faith. Eventually, when Florentino was ready, he made his debut in a 10-0 win (that's not a typo) over Nacional.

The midfielder inspired Benfica to victory and they went on to lift the league title with relative ease. Benfica needed Lage and Florentino, and the pair came through.

They Call Him 'the Octopus'

His career may still be in its infancy, but Florentino has attracted plenty of praise for his uncanny ability to recover possession. He has even drawn comparisons to Chelsea star N'Golo Kante for his ability to constantly get himself into the right positions.

He's so good at tackling, that some in the Portuguese media have begun to refer to him as 'O Polvo' (The Octopus). His legs are just so long, and he can stretch out those long limbs at all angles to recover possession with terrifying ease.





Comparisons to Kante are seemingly within reason, and some would argue that his ceiling is even higher than the Frenchman's.

He Is a Complete Midfielder

In terms of playing style, Florentino is as close to the complete midfielder as you're likely to see.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, he is a physical presence who can recover possession with ease, but it is his reactions and composure which have impressed the most. When on the ball, Florentino almost always makes the correct pass - often one which most players wouldn't even see.

It's actually frightening just how tactically mature Florentino is. He looks more like a seasoned pro, and he is only 20 years old. The future is incredibly bright.

But His Attacking Sometimes Lets Him Down

Florentino's strengths are certainly as a defensive midfielder, but Benfica have often used him further forward because of his impressive vision and passing. However, when in this advanced position, his weaknesses are often on show.

Don't get it twisted, Florentino is an impressive attacker, but he is by no means elite in this area. He struggles to make the right runs and isn't the greatest finisher, but that should come as no surprise as it's not his natural position.

However, what's important is that he still has plenty of time to improve. The fundamentals are all there, he just needs the right guidance to help him work on his game.

He Used to Play Futsal

The fact that he has such impressive technical abilities should come as no surprise, as Florentino actually began his career in futsal with a team called Tercena.

After impressing in the creative, intricate world of futsal, Florentino was given his break in football with local side Real, but only lasted one year before being snapped up by Benfica in 2010.

He was just ten years old at the time, but Benfica always saw his talent. He was quickly integrated into their academy, and Florentino has never looked back.

Some Believe He Has More Potential Than Joao Felix

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you'll know all about Joao Felix - the former Benfica wonderkid who recently sealed a €126m move to Atletico Madrid. Felix is great, but there are many in Portugal who would argue that Florentino could be even better.

Back when Felix was still with Benfica, respected journalist Luis Cristovao argued that he would not hesitate to sign Florentino over the young attacker, and he's not alone in that regard. Florentino's agent, Bruno Carvalho, told Calciomercato that he believes his client will become one of the world's best players.

Granted, his agent is probably a bit biased about the whole thing, but the point still stands. When it comes to those who have followed Florentino's career, they all believe that he is destined for superstardom.