Harry Kane Insists He's Never Dived in His Career After Accusations of Simulation in Premier League

September 09, 2019

Harry Kane has claimed he has never dived in his career, having been criticised for alleged simulation in his previous two Premier League matches against Arsenal and Newcastle.

The Tottenham and England striker hit the deck late on during the north London derby after contact from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and also fell in the penalty box during the 1-0 defeat to the Magpies the week before following an unconventional challenge from Jamaal Lascelles.

Neither incidents resulted in penalties being awarded, but nor was Kane penalised for diving.  

When asked if he had ever dived, the Tottenham striker said as quoted by ESPN: "Never, and hopefully I don't have to. I said after the Arsenal game it's a 50/50 one, similar to the one we got given against us at Wembley the year before. It happens in football.


"I am someone who uses his body well, which as a striker you have to do at every level. On the halfway line it's a free kick every day of the week. In the penalty box you don't always get it.

"People's opinions are their opinions. I wasn't concentrating on that sort of stuff. For me, it's about doing my best on the pitch and the most important thing is about winning games."

The incidents have split opinion. Kane was booked for diving in December 2018 against Wolves, but his record is squeaky clean ever since.

Regardless of the allegations of diving levelled against him, Kane has still managed three goals in four Premier League appearances this season and also hit a hat-trick for England against Bulgaria on Saturday.

