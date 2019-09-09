'He Was No Messi': Man Utd Stars Revel in Alexis Sanchez's Inter Departure

Manchester United players are seemingly shedding no tears over the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan on loan.



The Chilean, who joined United from Arsenal in a high-profile transfer in 2018 involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who incidentally left north London for Roma on loan this summer as well - made just 45 appearances for the Red Devils, notching five goals and nine assists.

📸 | FOTO



🏠🏆@Alexis_Sanchez già a suo agio nella nuova sede... 🖤💙 (e un saluto a @bambam9oficial 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱) pic.twitter.com/DAkaTQxxmW — Inter (@Inter) August 29, 2019

This was not in keeping with his whopping £505,000-a-week contract in Manchester and, as reported by the Sun, this fact was not lost on his Old Trafford teammates, with one anonymous United star quoted as saying: “He was no [Lionel] Messi, so why pay him all that dough.”

However, since swapping Manchester for Milan, Sanchez has not sought to set the record straight on his time in the North West, insisting he has no regrets over his move from the Gunners to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, via Jose Mourinho of course.



Speaking upon his unveiling at Inter, Sanchez declared: “I’m very happy I went to Manchester United. I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England.

Have Inter strengthened enough to finally break Juventus' dominance of Serie A? 🤔https://t.co/BbLb1BKITO] — 90min (@90min_Football) September 7, 2019

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.

“I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there. I was happy at Manchester United too, but I’ve always said to my friends: I want to play.

“If they would let me play I’ll do my best. Sometimes I’d play 60 minutes then I wouldn’t play the next game – and I didn’t know why.”