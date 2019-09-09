Inter Launch New Nike Third Kit for 2019/20 Paying Tribute to Classic 90s Look

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Inter have launched their new Nike third kit for the 2019/20 season, with the look and design a throwback to the 1990s and considered a celebration club’s long-term partnership with shirt sponsor Pirelli, which began back in 1995.


The shirt is also a nod to two previous seasons in which Inter won European trophies.

The first is the 1997/98 campaign, Ronaldo’s first season at the club following his world record transfer from Barcelona and saw Inter lift the UEFA Cup, with the dark background and yellow details reminiscent of the jersey won in the final.

The second is much more recent, with the crew neck on this season’s new third kit like that on the home shirt Inter wore during the 2009/10 treble season – the first Italian club to complete a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble.

The 90s look is hammered home with the Nike ‘Futura’ logo and the black jacquard pattern.

“The combination of black and yellow has always been a winning combination and Inter’s third uniform looks particularly dynamic," Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, told Inter.it.

“We took inspiration from two very special uniforms and kept the elements in line with the 90s themes that characterize the current streetwear, creating a kit that we hope truly captivates all the fans.”

Looking to win a first Serie A title since 2010, Inter have made a strong start to the new season and are top of the standings with a 100% winning record during the international break.

Soccer

