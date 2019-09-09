Leeds Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Signs New Long-Term Deal at Elland Road

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new deal which will keep him with the club until 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur were one of several sides rumoured to be monitoring his situation at Elland Road, with the 23-year-old being named in the Championship Team of the Season for 2018/19. He has made a combined 83 league appearances for the Whites over the last two campaigns and has once again been handed a starring role this term.

✍️ | Leeds United are delighted to announce @Kalvinphillips has signed a new five year contract with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 9, 2019

Phillips was integral to Leeds' charge for promotion last time out, though Marcelo Bielsa's men fell apart in the playoff semi finals as Derby County booked their place at Wembley.

The club announced the news on their official website, mentioning the board had rejected numerous bids in excess of £20m for the academy graduate.

Bielsa and the Leeds hierarchy view Phillips as essential to their long-term progress, as well as the more immediate aim of sealing their Premier League return.

The Argentine coach has altered the youngster's position on the pitch, switching him to a deeper role, where he acts as a screen for the backline.

After their first six fixtures of the new Championship campaign the Yorkshiremen are third, three points behind leaders Swansea City.

That is the same position they finished in last year, a late-season collapse seeing Sheffield United leapfrog them into the final automatic promotion spot.