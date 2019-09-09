Leeds Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Signs New Long-Term Deal at Elland Road

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new deal which will keep him with the club until 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur were one of several sides rumoured to be monitoring his situation at Elland Road, with the 23-year-old being named in the Championship Team of the Season for 2018/19. He has made a combined 83 league appearances for the Whites over the last two campaigns and has once again been handed a starring role this term.

Phillips was integral to Leeds' charge for promotion last time out, though Marcelo Bielsa's men fell apart in the playoff semi finals as Derby County booked their place at Wembley.

The club announced the news on their official website, mentioning the board had rejected numerous bids in excess of £20m for the academy graduate.

Bielsa and the Leeds hierarchy view Phillips as essential to their long-term progress, as well as the more immediate aim of sealing their Premier League return.

The Argentine coach has altered the youngster's position on the pitch, switching him to a deeper role, where he acts as a screen for the backline.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After their first six fixtures of the new Championship campaign the Yorkshiremen are third, three points behind leaders Swansea City.

That is the same position they finished in last year, a late-season collapse seeing Sheffield United leapfrog them into the final automatic promotion spot.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message