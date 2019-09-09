MLS Week 27 Roundup: Portland Timbers Take Big Step Towards Playoffs as LAFC Snatch Point

The MLS playoff picture grew a little clearer this weekend, with less than a month of the regular season left to play.

The Portland Timbers took a huge step towards reaching the post-season with a dramatic 2-1 win over Western Conference rivals Sporting Kansas City.

Benny Feilhaber had given the away side the lead in the 65th minute and they appeared on course to snatch the win which would have seen them drawn level on points with their opponents, but it was not to be. The Timbers kept up the pressure and eventually drew level seven minutes from time.

Jeremy Ebobisse was the man to net, after he found himself free two yards out for an easy tap-in – before Brian Fernandez's header in the 94th minute completed the turnaround to send the home fans wild.

Portland's fine win pushed LA Galaxy down into eighth place in the West – meaning the Californians are no longer in control over their attempts to qualify for the playoffs.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, LAFC managed to claim a point against Orlando City SC with a 2-2 draw on Sunday. LAFC were without a number of star players, including talisman Carlos Vela - leaving Orlando with a real opportunity to claim all three points.

Adrien Perez gave the Los Angeles side the lead on 12 minutes, before former Manchester United star Nani drew Orlando level. Benji Michel then gave Orlando the lead only seven minutes later. The Floridians looked to be comfortably holding onto their lead before Diego Rossi and Adama Diomande combined well, allowing Rossi to level the match ten minutes from time.

The result means LAFC will have to wait yet another match before they are able to claim the title in the Western Conference – with Minnesota hypothetically still in the race (albeit 18 points and 35 goals behind with six games to play).

In the Eastern Conference, New York City FC climbed to the top of the table with a win over the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday, putting them on a run of eight wins from their last ten matches - an impressive achievement that has put them two points clear at the top with a game in hand.

📰 | @JesusMediina8's brace makes it five straight Ws & sends City top of the East #NYCFC



MATCH RECAP ➡️ https://t.co/W6g29ABf3R pic.twitter.com/XSf5ZawiLw — New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 7, 2019

They recovered from conceding early and took the points thanks to a brace from Jesus Medina - the second of which came from the penalty spot in the 96th minute. New England did well considering Antonio Delamea Mlinar saw red in only the ninth minute, but, ultimately, NYCFC were able to continue their good form.

There were also wins for Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC, who overcame Seattle Sounders and FC Cincinnati respectively. Toronto put five past Cincinnati, who sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference - 11 points adrift of 11th placed Columbus Crew.

Here's a complete list of the weekend's results:

New York City FC 2-1 New England Revolution (7/9)

Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting Kansas City (8/1)

Colorado Rapid 2-0 Seattle Sounders FC (8/9)

Orlando City SC 2-2 Los Angeles Football Club (8/9)

FC Cincinnati 1-5 Toronto FC (8/9)