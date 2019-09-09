Real Madrid Set to Reignite Interest in Donny van de Beek Next Summer

Real Madrid are ready to pursue a deal for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek at the end of the season, after deciding against striking a deal this year.

Los Blancos pushed to sign a new midfielder this summer but, after deals for Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen became too expensive, their attention turned to van de Beek. However, the transfer deadline passed and the Dutchman remained an Ajax player.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to AS, van de Beek is happy to spend another season in the Eredivisie as he feels it is best for his development, but he remains hopeful of sealing his long-awaited move to Real next summer.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to have decided against finalising a deal for van de Beek this summer in the hope that he would still be able to recruit Pogba instead, but a move for the Ajax man is now back on the cards.

They have informed the player's representatives that, should he continue his impressive development, they intend to return with a fresh bid next summer which could be worth well in excess of €50m.

It seems like everyone involved would be happy with that. Real want a new midfielder, Ajax are prepared to sell for the right price, and van de Beek dreams of turning out for a club like Real Madrid in the near future.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Last season was certainly an impressive one for the 22-year-old. He managed 17 goals and 13 assists - one of which came in the Champions League victory over Real in March.

He has continued that impressive form in the current campaign, having racked up two goals and four assists in his seven outings so far.

Those kinds of performances have attracted interest from a number of European giants. Alongside Real, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are all thought to be keen, but it appears as though Los Blancos will fight their way to the front of the queue.