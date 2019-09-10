If Mexico was riding the high of a 3-0 win over the USA a few nights ago, it most surely isn't anymore.

Lautaro Martinez's first-half hat trick sparked a rampant and Lionel Messi-less Argentina, which raced out to a 4-0 lead over El Tri at the Alamodome in San Antonio in their friendly Tuesday night.

The match, which pitted Mexico coach Tata Martino against his home nation and a team he used to coach, gave Mexico the opportunity to trot a largely first-choice team against an Argentina side operating without its core, Europe-based stars, but the result was anything but flattering for the de facto hosts.

Argentina capitalized on Mexico giveaways in the midfield and largely disorganized and stunted Mexico at every turn, allowing Martinez to pounce for goals in the 17th, 22nd and 39th minutes. Leandro Paredes converted a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, adding to Mexico's misery.

¡Gool de Argentina! 🇦🇷🎉

¡Gool de Argentina! 🇦🇷🎉

¡Gool de Argentina! 🇦🇷🎉



Se equivocó el Tri en la salida, Lautaro Martínez no perdona. La Albiceleste se pone arriba en el marcador#México | #MéxicovsArgentina | #PasiónPorTuSelección



EN VIVO 🔴 https://t.co/ps0ZqBTEZN pic.twitter.com/MWMAfp6TD0 — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) September 11, 2019

The development is a shocking one for Mexico, which had been perfect in 11 games under Martino and captured the Gold Cup title. It trotted out an impressive array of talent, with Raul Jimenez flanked by Hirving Lozano and Tecatito Corona to lead the attack in front of a midfield that featured Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez and Jonathan Dos Santos. Defenders Miguel Layun, Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo and Jesus Gallardo had no answers for Martinez, who beat veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with ease on his three finishes and came off for Paulo Dybala at the halftime break.

Argentina, by contrast, offered an experimental lineup, one light on the brand-name starpower that has at times dazzled but often frustrated and come up short over the last five years.