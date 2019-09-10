Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Emerson After Defender's Impressive Start to the Season

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Chelsea have begun negotiations with left-back Emerson over a new contract after the Italian's impressive start to the Premier League season.

Since Frank Lampard took over as manager, Emerson has been one of the team's standout performers and he now looks to have permanently moved ahead of Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chelsea have focused on tying down the futures of some of their most important players, with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount both penning new deals, and The Express state that Emerson could be next in line.

Juventus are thought to be keen on a January deal for the 25-year-old after they failed with an approach during the summer, but Chelsea are simply not interested and they instead want to offer Emerson an improved contract.

He has been fantastic under Lampard, just as he was under former manager Maurizio Sarri towards the end of last season.

When he made his €20m move to Stamford Bridge in January 2018, Emerson was still recovering from injury, so Alonso retained his place in the lineup. However, he was finally handed his chance last season, and he has never looked back.

Since joining the club, Emerson has made 39 appearances for Chelsea, scoring one goal and creating a further four for his teammates. 

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

He is not the only star in line for a new deal, with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi said to be closing in on a new deal worth a huge £180,000 per week. 

Chelsea also plan to offer fresh terms to Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James - all of whom stand to feature heavily in Lampard's plans going forward. The Blues want to reward their players for their development, and they hope that Emerson is the first of many to pen a new deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message