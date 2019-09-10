Cristiano Ronaldo & Juventus Dominate List of Serie A's Highest Earners

Serie A's highest earners have been revealed in a new report, with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly topping the list.

The Portuguese international, who is one of a whopping nine Juventus players inside the league's top ten earners, is attributed with an equally whopping €31m net salary, according to the report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Football Italia.

That salary computes to almost €600,000-a-week, and is the principal reason behind the league's record-breaking gross salary expenditure of €1.36bn.



Two summer signings round out the top three, with former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt following Ronaldo in second with an €8m salary and €4m in bonuses, and Inter's Romelu Lukaku - the only non-Old Lady in the top ten - in third with a total of €9m-a-year.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Other Juventus players inside the top 10 include Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Phanic, Douglas Costa and Mario Mandzukic.

La Vecchia Signora, who naturally top the club wage-bill ranking with a whopping €294m in outlay, also have Sami Khedira, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Emre Can in the top 20.

Behind Lukaku, Inter's other representatives in the top 20 list are fellow summer signings Diego Godin, who is bringing in €5m in salary and a further €1m in bonuses, and Alexis Sanchez on €5m. As for crosstown rivals Milan, their highest earner is Gianluigi Donnarumma on €6m, which in turn earns him 12th place.



Right behind him in 13th is Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli's top earner, on the same package, with teammate Lorenzo Insigne rounding off the list with a €4.6m wage.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

That leaves Roma's Edin Dzeko as the only other non-Juve player, with his deal coming in at the same as Godin's.

Unsurprisingly it is these five clubs that top the club list, with Inter following Juve and Roma, Milan and Napoli following suit respectively. Lazio, Torino, Fiorentina, Cagliari and Bologna complete the top 10.

Here are both lists in full.

Teams



1. Juventus (€294m)*

2. Inter (€139m)

3. Roma (€125m)

4. Milan (€115m)

5. Napoli (€103m)

6. Lazio (€72m)

7. Torino (€54m)

8. Fiorentina (€50m)

9. Cagliari (€44m)

10. Bologna (€41m)

11. Genoa (€40m)

12. Sampdoria (€36m)

13. Atalanta (€36m)

14. Sassuolo (€35m)

15. Lecce (€32m)

16. Parma (€31m)

17. SPAL (€30m)

18. Udinese (€30m)

19. Brescia (€28m)

20. Verona (€25m)

Players



1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, €31m)

2. Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus, €8m + €4m)

3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter, €7.5m + €1.5m)

4. Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus, €7.5m)

5. Paulo Dybala (Juventus, €7.3m)

6. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus, €7m + €2m)

7. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, €7m)

8. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus, €6.5m)

9. Douglas Costa (Juventus, €6m)

10. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, €6m)

11. Sami Khedira (Juventus, €6m)

12. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, €6m)

13. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, €6m)

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, €5.5m)

15. Edin Dzeko (Roma, €5m + €1m)

16. Diego Godin (Inter, €5m + €1m)

17. Alex Sandro (Juventus, €5m)

18. Emre Can (Juventus, €5m)

19. Alexis Sanchez (Inter, €5m)

20. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli, € 4.6m)

*Net salary