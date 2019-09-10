Diego Maradona Reveals the Shooting Advice He Gave to Lionel Messi at 2010 World Cup

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has recalled the time he coached Lionel Messi, during the 2010 World Cup, joking about the shooting advice he offered to the Barcelona superstar. 

The two worked together when Maradona took charge of the Argentina national team in November 2008, leading his country into the 2010 World Cup. 

The former great took his side as far as the quarter-finals before they were eventually dumped out of the competition by a rampant Germany, with the match ending 4-0.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The two living legends have had their differences in the past, with 1986 World Cup winner Maradona bizarrely attacking Messi in the press last year - accusing him of, among other things, going to the toilet 20 times before a match. 

However, the 58-year-old does apparently still have fond memories of working with Messi. Having recently taken over at Argentinian side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Maradona claimed he saw the 'best version' of Messi during his time as national team coach.


Maradona also, as quoted by Sport, mentioned how he cheekily gave advice to Messi during some one-on-one coaching.

He said: "At the World Cup where I was the coach, I took charge of the best version of Messi. I'll tell everyone that. He was incredible.

"After training had finished, we stayed behind to practice shooting. That's when he started taking more shots at goal... Not because I showed him how to! I only said: 'You need to hit it into the middle'. Now he scores all the time!"

David Ramos/GettyImages

Maradona and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best Argentinian players of all time and two of the greatest to have ever lived. 


The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 600th Barcelona goal in May this year - and is continuing to increase this remarkable tally. Further to this, La Blaugrana are reportedly ready to hand him a 'lifetime' contract even after his playing days draw to a close. 

