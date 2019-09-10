EA Release FIFA 20 Demo on PS4, Xbox & Origin

EA Sports have released the demo for FIFA 20.

After drip-feeding player's ratings in Ultimate Team earlier this month and ahead of the full game's release on 27 September, the FIFA 20 demo gives players the chance to play with six of European football's biggest clubs.

The demo, which went live on Tuesday, has Premier League sides Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham available to use, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

The gameplay will replicate the atmosphere of a Champions League group stage match during FIFA 20's career mode, which on the demo can be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Stamford Bridge.

FIFA 20 also introduces an all-new VOLTA gameplay which will effectively replicate the FIFA Street series.

As part of another boost to Ultimate Team, FIFA 20 has brought in another new batch of Icons, including Zinedine Zidane, Kaká, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba and others.

Now Real Madrid manager Zidane is set to be among the most expensive Icons on the entire game as his prime card has a 96 overall rating, while he's also one of the most popular players in history - something which does have a surprising effect of the market.

For normal cards on Ultimate Team, Lionel Messi is back to being the highest-rated player after sitting level with Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

Both players were rated at 94 in FIFA 19, but Ronaldo has now been downgraded by one overall, while Neymar is still the third highest-rated player after maintaining his rating of 92.