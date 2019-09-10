FIFA 20: Barcelona Fans React to Top 100 Ratings Reveal as Lionel Messi Beats Out Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA have revealed their top 100 ranked players in the latest instalment of the game - an annual moment which, without fail, creates controversy, particularly on Twitter.

Barcelona have as many as ten players featured in the list, including, of course, the highest rated player in the game himself.

Summer signing Frankie De Jong was given a rating of 85, which some Barcelona fans felt was slightly too low for the talented young Dutchman.

should have been 86 at least imo — Rohit (@Messi_Fc_) September 3, 2019





76 DEF & 72 PHY is unfair tbh he’s better than that — Faran Khalid (@FrankDuce12) September 3, 2019

Defender Samuel Umtiti was 86-rated, widely considered a fair score although one user seemed upset at his seemingly low pace of 69.

Have you seen dembele's leaked FIFA 20 card its good but umtiti card is not good he is slower than laglet in fifa is so dumb umtiti is so fast and on fifa 20 he only has 68 pace and leglet has 75 pace — Dembele the goat (@dembelegoat85) September 3, 2019

Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba were rated 86 and 87 respectively, although this time they were deemed to be too high.

Alba 87 and Rakitic 86. Fifa gone mad https://t.co/CTWCexVK1C — Gun | #ValverdeOUT (@dro__ne) September 3, 2019

It was a similar story with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, who were believed to be rated too highly based on their reputation and not performances.

How has pique got an 88 rated card on Fifa 20 😂😂😂 — Nath (@NathanZwilliams) September 9, 2019





Busquets 89 in fifa 20 loool guy should be equal with Noble if we’re being honest https://t.co/HBhJh4q5ED — AbdiSalam (@mawhufc10) September 9, 2019





Luis Suarez has declined for the past 4 seasons while Lewandowski stands behind Messi and Ronaldo in every year in terms of goalscoring yet he gets rated lower or equal to Suarez in FIFA. — E¹⁰ (@Lahmisch) September 9, 2019





Suárez 89 on FIFA 20. Lol.



Why not make Lukaku 99 while they're at it. Let's all not have sense together. — £. ViNcE' ChImA (@morebeestings) September 9, 2019

New recruit Antoine Griezmann was handed an 89 rating, with many disappointed at his 81 pace, which they felt should have been higher for such a dynamic attacker.

I didn't know it's possible to smell a picture until I saw Griezmann's FIFA card. Musty — Harssh (@Harssh_) September 9, 2019





Salah has a higher rating than Griezmann ? Lewandowski scored 40+ goals last season just for him to drop from 90 to 89. And how the hell is mbappe already 89 when he’s just 20. What’s FIFA’s plan when he reaches his prime ? — Kennedy (@Ikedi__D) September 9, 2019

However, there was widespread joy that Lionel Messi was ranked as the highest player in the game, and that he was joined in the top 10 by German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Yassssss, Messi first finally 😍😍 my boy ter Stegen is in the top10 😍 so happy, even tho it’s just a FIFA rank. 🤷🏻‍♀️💙❤️ https://t.co/XkMGkt2yGt — ter Stegen fp 💙❤️🇭🇺 (@DenizaFoki) September 9, 2019





Top 3 player ratings on FIFA 20.



Finally, EA giving him the stats he deserves.



The G.O.A.T on top. 🐐 #Messi pic.twitter.com/M3HfcLkzHb — Leo Messi 🐐 (@LeoCuccittini10) September 9, 2019





Okay so now FIFA just settled the GOAT 🐐 title beef anaaaa ? Good . I don’t want any noise about Ronaldo on the TL



Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kuFmGnqHuh — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) September 9, 2019





Messi top (of course) and MATS make FIFA’s top 10 rating list.



GG. pic.twitter.com/okCbjGsdtG — totalBarça (@totalBarca) September 9, 2019

Although, Liverpool fans weren't too pleased that Ter Stegen was rated higher than Alisson.

How on earth do Oblak and Ter Stegen get better fifa ratings than Allison 😂 — Pike 🇪🇸 (@ThomasHall99) September 9, 2019





Am not okay with the Fifa 20 ratings.



Because De Bruyne and Hazard who haven't done anything doesn't deserves to be rated more than Mohamed Salah.



Oblak and Ter Stegen doesn't deserves to be rated more than Alisson who has won 3 Golden Gloves in a year. — THE RAYHAN KHOYRATTY🗯 (@THERAYHAN01) September 9, 2019





Ter Stegen is rated higher than Alisson on FIFA 20 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Portuguese~Maniche (@Maniche4) September 9, 2019



