FIFA 20: Barcelona Fans React to Top 100 Ratings Reveal as Lionel Messi Beats Out Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

FIFA have revealed their top 100 ranked players in the latest instalment of the game - an annual moment which, without fail, creates controversy, particularly on Twitter. 

Barcelona have as many as ten players featured in the list, including, of course, the highest rated player in the game himself. 

Summer signing Frankie De Jong was given a rating of 85, which some Barcelona fans felt was slightly too low for the talented young Dutchman. 


Defender Samuel Umtiti was 86-rated, widely considered a fair score although one user seemed upset at his seemingly low pace of 69. 

Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba were rated 86 and 87 respectively, although this time they were deemed to be too high. 

It was a similar story with Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, who were believed to be rated too highly based on their reputation and not performances. 




New recruit Antoine Griezmann was handed an 89 rating, with many disappointed at his 81 pace, which they felt should have been higher for such a dynamic attacker. 


However, there was widespread joy that Lionel Messi was ranked as the highest player in the game, and that he was joined in the top 10 by German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.




Although, Liverpool fans weren't too pleased that Ter Stegen was rated higher than Alisson. 




You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message