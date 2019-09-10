FIFA 20: The Best Possible Starting XI in Ultimate Team

The player ratings for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team have begun to roll out. We've just had the top 100 players, and there are some incredible cards.

Players around the world will be desperate to get their hands on some of these cards to build the best teams possible, and there are plenty of options for fans to use.

Here is the best possible starting XI for the beginning of FIFA 20.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jan Oblak (GK) - Taking over from David de Gea as the game's best goalkeeper is Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. The Slovenian is a huge 91 overall, which is good enough to make him the fourth-best player on the entire game.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - We don't have time for EA's love of underrating full-backs, so our first centre-back in this 3-5-2 formation is Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. At 90 overall, the Dutchman is the undisputed best defender on the game, and that's before he inevitably picks up some special cards.

Sergio Ramos (CB) - Van Dijk has overtaken Sergio Ramos as the game's best defender, but the Real Madrid man is still up there. This time around, he has been given an 89-rated card, but he still looks like he's going to be an insane player.

Giorgio Chiellini (CB) - Last up is Juventus (or Piemonte Calcio) defender Giorgio Chiellini. Like Ramos, the Italian is 89 overall, but don't expect to see that rating increase as he has been sidelined by a serious Achilles injury.

Midfielders

Luka Modric (CDM) - Luka Modric may have seen his rating drop slightly to 90 this year, but he remains one of the games finest midfielders. Both his passing and dribbling are exquisite, and he certainly looks like a fun card to use.

N'Golo Kante (CDM) - Next to Modric is Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman has retained his rating of 89, which means he is set for another year of disrupting attacks for players all over the world.

Lionel Messi (RM) - Out wide, we've got Lionel Messi. The Barcelona star is the highest-rated player on the entire game at 94, which seems like a fitting reward for a player of his calibre. He was 94-rated last year, but has now been moved back out to the wing after spending FIFA 19 as a centre-forward.

Kevin De Bruyne (CAM) - In terms of central midfielders in FIFA 20, they don't come better than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Despite an injury-hit campaign, the Belgian has retained his rating of 91, which sees him narrowly beat Modric to the title of the game's best.

Neymar (LM) - Also retaining his rating from last year is Neymar, who still comes it at 92 overall. That's just enough to fend off competition from 91-rated Eden Hazard, and his rating will almost certainly soar if he starts to pick up some in-forms.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - Cristiano Ronaldo's rating of 93 makes him the best striker in the game, but it still isn't enough for the Juventus man, who is no longer tied with Messi. His downgrade from a 94 last year is likely due to his age, because his return of 28 goals and ten assists last season doesn't really seem bad.

Kylian Mbappe (ST) - After Ronaldo, there's quite a drop down to the next striker. There are a few which are 89 overall, but we've gone with Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid looks to have one of the most exciting cards this year, having moved from a winger to a striker this time around.