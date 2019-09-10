FIFA 20: Real Madrid Fans React to Top 100 Ratings Reveal as 12 Blancos Stars Pinch Spots

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

FIFA 20 have dropped their ratings for the top 100 players in the game, generating the usual mass discussion online about how wrong EA have got it. 

The ratings for the 12 revealed Real Madrid players have proven to be particularly controversial, considering just how poor a 2018/19 season Los Blancos endured, with much outcry all over social media.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Raphael Varane was downgraded to an 85, much to the bewilderment of Twitter users. 



Full backs Dani Carvajal and Marcelo were also rated 85, although this time many felt they were overrated on the game, having been part of a poor Real Madrid defence last season, particularly in comparison to others such as Andy Robertson and Clement Lenglet. 


Elsewhere, there was much confusion surrounding James Rodriguez's 55 pace...




Liverpool fans weren't happy with Isco and Casemiro's ratings when compared to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.


There were some mixed feelings regarding Karim Benzema's 87 ranking...


...while Thibaut Courtois' 88 rating was considered far too generous by many. 


Pace was again a topic of interest, this time regarding Toni Kroos' downgrade to 45 in the category. 


Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were ridiculed for their generous ratings, with many pointing out how poor both were last season. 



Finally, there were mixed opinions regarding Eden Hazard's 91 rating, with some believing he should be higher than Neymar and others insisting he should be further away from Lionel Messi



More Soccer

